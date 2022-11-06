Retired teachers get lesson on pollinators

MORROW COUNTY- Gale Martin, whose plant nursery “Natives in Harmony” supplies rare plants and seeds to naturalists across the state, was the speaker when the Morrow County Retired Teachers met for lunch October 3rd at Trinity UM Church. Martin’s focus is to create interest in re-introducing plants that originally grew in area prairies. Many of these plants attract birds, bees, butterflies and insects which are necessary to pollinate food-producing plants. She illustrated her presentation with a colorful power point and a display of suggested plants which were later given to her audience.

Election of officers took place during the business meeting conducted by Pat Maxwell, president. Serving in 2023 will be: Linda Ruehrmund, president; Sally Dye, vice president; Angie Hamilton, secretary and Diana Gottfried, treasurer.

Maxwell shared highlights of the Central Ohio ORTA regional leadership meeting which she and Judy Keil attended. Committee reports included updated membership lists provided by Sharon Kincade, cautions from Angie Hamilton regarding phone calls asking for credit card information, and Sheila Beck’s reminder to record volunteer hours. A butterscotch pie baked by Pat Rinehart was auctioned with proceeds to benefit the Teacher Grant Fund.

Maxwell announced that MCRTA will be represented at ORTA’s 75th anniversary in Worthington by Linda Ruehrmund, Don and Nancy Burdsall and herself. Upcoming activities include: Edison UM Church; November 10, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Christmas Book Project and potluck lunch at Pat Maxwell’s house; December 5: Christmas luncheon, Noon, Trinity UMC.