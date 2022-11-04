Jim and Donna Osborn celebrate 70th anniversary

As Jim Osborn greeted guests at the door of McChesney’s Ice Cream Parlor, he recalled their wedding day October 5, 1952 was a rainy day.

Both Donna and Jim Osborn were delighted that the weather for their 70th anniversary celebration on Sunday, October 9 was a sunny day with blue skies.

“We want to thank all who came to our anniversary,” Donna and Jim said. “And we thank all who sent flowers, cards and gifts.

Donna said they were married at Edison United Methodist Church where they still attend and are active with church dinners and activities there.

They both attended Edison school, but Donna said they didn’t date while they were in school. Jim said they were married while he was in the Navy Reserves, just six months before he went into active duty in the Korean War.

He was stationed in the United States on the east coast, the Mediterranean and at Guantanamo, Cuba. A special event he recalled was on the Navy Heavy Cruiser Baltimore. The ship represented the United States in the Naval Review by Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

The Osborns’ children were at the anniversary along with grandchildren and children.

Donna said their Daughter Denise and her husband Jeff live in Mount Gilead and helped with the planning for the anniversary. Their son Terry and Marlene live in Arizona and Kent and Jackie live in Millersburg.

They have five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, plus several step-grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

In addition to his Navy experience, Jim was employed 33 years by ODOT out of Delaware County. When he retired, he worked for International Resources in Columbus for nine years.

Donna is known throughout the community for her 55 years as an Avon salesperson. She ranked first in sales in her division for several years.

Jim and Donna were honored as Grand Marshalls for the Edison Heritage Day Parade August 13, 2022.

Jim and Donna Osborn https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221009_182731173_2.jpg Jim and Donna Osborn