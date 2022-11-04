Mount Gilead Police and Fire Departments reap the benefits of Community Day

MOUNT GILEAD- Modern Woodman Representative Shannon Branstetter presented a check to the Mount Gilead Fire Departments for $5,620.81 prior to the October 3 meeting of Mount Gilead Council.

Fire Chief Chad Swank said the money will be divided equally between the Mount Gilead fire department and the police.

Swank said they will use it for repairs for the fire safety/smoke house and Police Chief Adam Lakey said they will use their half for the Safety town for children.

Chairman for the Community Day event, Vanessa Gingerich thanked Modern Woodman for their generosity and explained the Modern Woodman had matched proceeds from the day. Donors were: Auto Zone, The Bounce Bunch, Capitol Theatre, Drug Mart, Embroidery Warehouse, End Zone, 8 Sisters Bakery, First Federal Bank, Hartman Printing, Mount Gilead Massage Therapy and Park National Bank.

“Without our donors, this community outreach would not take place,” said Gingerich.

Mayor Donna Carver thanked Gingerich for her hard work on Community Day and for coordinating efforts with the Police, Fire and Modern Woodmen for the event.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221003_224727889_4-Check.jpg