More Halloween fun!

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County residents got into the Halloween spirit this year and made sure to show off their costumes at all the festivities over the weekend.

MaKayla Carlisle as toast and Crystal Harding as avocado. Together they are avocado toast! https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5721-1-.jpg MaKayla Carlisle as toast and Crystal Harding as avocado. Together they are avocado toast! Oaklyn, age 3. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5724-1-.jpg Oaklyn, age 3. Jayden, age 11. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5725-1-.jpg Jayden, age 11. Preston Osborne, age 5. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5726-1-.jpg Preston Osborne, age 5. Paisley Tyler, age 1, as Minnie Mouse. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5727-1-.jpg Paisley Tyler, age 1, as Minnie Mouse. Grace Tyler, age 4, as Rainbow Dash. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5728-1-.jpg Grace Tyler, age 4, as Rainbow Dash. Hadlee Fetter. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5719-1-.jpg Hadlee Fetter. Evelynn Keefus, left age 4, as Cruella de Vil and Vivianne Keefus, right age 6, as a dalmation. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5720-1-.jpg Evelynn Keefus, left age 4, as Cruella de Vil and Vivianne Keefus, right age 6, as a dalmation. Maisyn, age 5, Mckinlee, age 3, and Rhett, age 1. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5722-1-.jpg Maisyn, age 5, Mckinlee, age 3, and Rhett, age 1. Arya, age 1.5, and Gabby, age 10. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5723-1-.jpg Arya, age 1.5, and Gabby, age 10. Autumn Fetter with Raven. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5718-1-.jpg Autumn Fetter with Raven.