Local, county and state issues, candidates on Nov. 8 ballot

MORROW COUNTY- The one countywide issue on the ballot November 8 is for the Morrow County Health Department. It is a renewal of a .5 mill for 10 year levy.

Services are for public health programs including communicable diseases, food safety, environmental safety, public health nursing and health education.

Two state races on the ballot have received much attention; they include the Governor’s and U.S. Senate candidates. For the full slate of state candidates see: https://boe.morrowcountyohio.gov.

*For Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Republican Mike DeWine and Jon Husted

Democratic Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens

*For U.S. Senate

Democratic Tim Ryan

Republican JD Vance

Two state issues include:

Proposed Constitutional Amendment- to require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment to prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.

Local Issues include:

*River Valley School District, renewal, emergency requirements, 2.6 mills, for 5 years

*Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, additional, current expenses 1 mill, 5 years.

*First Consolidated Fire District, renewal, fire protection, 4 mills, 5 years.

*Iberia Joint Fire District, additional, fire protection, 2.75 mills, continuing.

*Morrow County Health Department, renewal, .5 mill, 10 years.

*Chesterville Village, Renewal, current expenses, 3 mills, 5 years.

*Edison Village, replacement, street repair, 2 mills, 5 years.

*Edison Village, Renewal, current expenses, 1 mill, 5 years.

*Sparta Village, Renewal, current expenses, 3.4 mills, 5 years.

*Congress Township, Renewal, cemeteries, .02 mill, 3 years.

*Harmony Township, additional, roads, 2.5 mills, 3 years.

*Bennington Township, local option, Ohio Springs, Inc., dba Sheetz beer, wine, & mixed beverages, particular location.

*Bennington Township, local option, Ohio Springs, Inc., dba Sheetz, beer, wine & mixed beverages, Sunday Sales.

County candidates on the ballot are all Republicans who are unopposed.

*County Commissioner, Jon Mason *County Auditor, Conni McChesney *Judge of Common Pleas Court, Tom Elkin

Morrow County Board of Election (BOE) Director Penny Porter reported on In-person voting and absentee voting to date. As of Friday, November 21 there were 552 in-person votes cast at the Board of Election office.

There were 637 absentee ballots returned and submitted for counting of the 1,902 absentee ballots requested as of October 21.

Porter said there has been a constant stream of voters coming into the BOE office since early voting opened October 12th.

Early voting hours from October 31- November 4 are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 5 hours 8 a.m. -4p.m. Sunday November 6 hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday November 7 hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Board of Election office.

Voting on Election Day, November 8 is at local precincts only.

Board of Election phone: 419-946-4026. To see your sample ballot: https://boe.morrowcountyohio.gov.