Edison’s Halloween Parade and Party is family friendly

EDISON- Edison’s Boundary Street was full of families enjoying the balmy fall afternoon Sunday, October 30. Edison Mayor Patti Feustal was pleased to see the great participation for the second Halloween parade and Trick or Treat Party.

Children and whole families came in costume and many stopped at the judges table to participate in the costume contest. Residents lined the street to pass out candy.

Winners in Categories for the contest are:

0-4 years old, Camden Squires as Chewbacca, 5-9 years old Addison Burnaugh as Pink Princess, 10-13 years old Dallas Frank as Scare Crow, 14-17, Izzy Piper as Cartman, Adult Walter Sayler as Manda Jordan.

Overall Contest winner was Dallas Frank as Scare Crow.

Winners in the Pet category were the Cavelier King Charles dogs with Joe Hamilton.

The Humane Society Board provided prizes for the pet category winner.

Judges for the event were Justin Dilsaver and Nathan Kidwell from the Fire Department and Pastor Sandy Stover of Edison United Methodist Church.

Enjoying a stroll down Boundary Street are Joe Hamilton with his winning Cavalier King Charles dogs. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221030_200459026_2.jpg Enjoying a stroll down Boundary Street are Joe Hamilton with his winning Cavalier King Charles dogs. Pet contest runner up “Sophie” admiring from left Diane Eckenrode, Overall costume winner, Dallas Frank and 5–9-year old winner Addison Burnaugh. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221030_202646910_2.jpg Pet contest runner up “Sophie” admiring from left Diane Eckenrode, Overall costume winner, Dallas Frank and 5–9-year old winner Addison Burnaugh. Excited Trick or Treaters had lots of opportunities for candy up and down Boundary Street. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221030_200903103_3.jpg Excited Trick or Treaters had lots of opportunities for candy up and down Boundary Street. Costume Contest hopefuls wait for the judges decision. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221030_202103808.jpg Costume Contest hopefuls wait for the judges decision.