Morrow County gets into the Halloween spirit

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County residents got into the Halloween spirit this year and made sure to show off their costumes at all the festivities over the weekend.

Pictured are the Stiffler boys, Arthur age 1, Wyatt 2 months old. The boys are dressed as a lumberjack and a cow. They won 3rd and 1st place at the Morrow County Fairgrounds Fall Festival.

Mrs. Katie Steinmetz dressed up as Mrs. Potato Head, Ms. Precious dressed up as Rex(ie), Master Jackson (6 months) dressed up as Woody and Mr. Josh Steinmetz dressed up as Mr. Potato Head.

Kiersyn Coots as Bingo, Kindy Coots as Bluey, Bennett Mull as Spider Man and Kinsli Coots as Patrick Mahomes.

Brooke Carey as Sarah from Hocus Pocus.

Little Red Riding Hood, age 1, and the Big Bad Wolf.

Ellie Carey as a scarecrow.

Paisley Melfe as a werewolf.

Alannah Marie Roberts, age 7.

Wren Franklin as a little lamb, age 1.

Kynleigh, age 8, Leyton, age 4, Kase, age 6, and Emmi, age 10.

Harrison, age 6, as Minecraft Steve and Brynlee, age 3, as Elsa.

Beau Hook, as our little Gremlin. Age 1.5.

Micah checking on treasures.

Lynnae Landon, age 3.

Baxter Tobin, age 3, as Bingo and Coen Tobin, age 1, as Rolly.

Westin Farmer, age 8 as Darth Vader and Biscuit, age 10, as Baby Yoda.

Wade Umphryes, 8 months old.

Lincoln Adkins, age 6, Khyree Young, age 5, and Kelzin Young, age 6.

Grace the Angel and Poppy the Devil.