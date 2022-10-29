Joint Concert at Trinity United Methodist Church

On Sunday evening, October 30 at 7:00 pm, the Treble Singers and Trinity United Methodist Church Choir will be hosting a joint choir concert in the sanctuary under the direction of Sabina Anderson.

Treble Singers is one of three choral ensembles at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. This select women’s choir offers a blend of three and four part harmony as they present music for praise, worship, and testimony through gospel arrangements, sacred classics, spirituals, hymns and contemporary Christian songs. Students representing several states, a variety of academic majors and a number of different denominational backgrounds are involved in the group. The Treble Singers will also be providing the special music during the 10:30 worship service at Trinity.

Trinity United Methodist Church Choir has been an integral part of the Sunday morning services for many years. They sing in four part harmony and enjoy singing hymns, classical music, spirituals, gospel and contemporary Christian songs as well. At the joint concert, the choir will be performing their favorite pieces.

Please join us in an evening of music with the Treble Singers Women’s Choir and the Trinity United Methodist Church Choir.