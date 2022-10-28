Cardington FFA participates in Farm Science Review

Six students and state degree recipients traveled to London, Ohio to tour the annual Farm Science Review. Members participated in workshops that taught grain, bin and lineman safety. They also interacted with business and industry professionals as well as explanation within new technology in agriculture. After visiting related booths and trades, students headed off to enjoy Mexican and brought home new lessons and fun experiences.

Six students and state degree recipients traveled to London, Ohio to tour the annual Farm Science Review. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_FFA-Farm-Science-Refiew-2022.jpg Six students and state degree recipients traveled to London, Ohio to tour the annual Farm Science Review.