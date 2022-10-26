Darnell M. “Nellie” Johnson, age 20, of Mount Gilead, passed away at his home, Sunday, October 16, 2022.

On January 31, 2002, Darnell was born in Columbus, OH, a son of Brandi Monique (White) Johnson and the late Duvon E. Stovall-Wheeler. He graduated from Northmor High School in the Class of 2020.

Darnell loved sports, playing his guitar, writing songs and rapping. He also enjoyed Playstation, laser tag, fishing and hunting. He and many in his family got their fishing licenses together so he could teach them. One of his biggest dreams was to visit France one day. He was an extremely loving and kind young man who could be quite the prankster.

Left to cherish Darnell’s memory are his four siblings: Brandon Johnson, Demetrius Johnson, Jessica Moore, Victoria Pryor; his mother, Brandi Johnson; grandparents: Darlene F. Johnson, Gwendolyn Wheeler, Dwayne Stovall, Corteze R. White, Todd Campbell; great grandmother, Betty Lou Bethel; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by great grandparents Jess and Claudia Johnson and many aunts and uncles.

Darnell’s family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, 7197 Co. Rd. 46, Mt. Gilead, OH 43338. Services to honor and celebrate his life will begin there at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Kegley officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes or on the funeral home website to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Darnell’s family. Special memories or condolences may be shared by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.