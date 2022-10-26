Morrow Co. Chamber hands out awards

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Chamber held their Annual Dinner on October 12 at the Four Seasons Event Barn in Cardington. Chamber members were honored for their years of service, and chamber awards were presented.

Chamber Award Winners:

Small Business of the Year: Essentra Pharmacy.

Large Business of the Year: Consolidated Cooperative.

Quality of Life Award: Lindsey Grimm (Morrow County Recycling).

Chamber Member of the Year: Jamie Brucker.

In addition, Erin Kelty with the Morrow County Chamber welcomed new board members for 2023.

“Please join me in congratulating our new board members. These folks will be joining the board for the new 2023 year and we are very excited to have them,” Kelty stated.

New board members include: Jessica Schwartz from the Morrow County Hospital, Jessica Trainer of Bright Values Consulting, Jaime Zeger from Morrow Little Theater, and Darlene Rogers of Your Hometown CPA.

“We are looking forward to working together to bring growth to not only our Chamber of Commerce but to our wonderful business community! Congratulations to all of you,” Kelty stated.

Kelty expressed she wanted to thank everyone who took part in the dinner on October 12.

“I would also like to thank everyone for coming to the dinner. It was certainly a night to remember. I’d like to thank the rest of the board for their help, guidance, and support in putting together this event. Nick, Carol, Mindy (and her husband Josh), Matt, Katie, Brenda, Mike, Neeta, and especially Angela, you all are a fantastic example of teamwork making the dream work,” Kelty said.

Pictured are the award winners from the dinner. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_Award-Winners.jpg Pictured are the award winners from the dinner. Pictured is Chamber Member of the Year Jamie Brucker. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_Chamber-Member-of-the-Year-2.jpg Pictured is Chamber Member of the Year Jamie Brucker. Pictured is the Large Business of the Year Consolidated Cooperative. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_Large-Business-of-the-Year.jpg Pictured is the Large Business of the Year Consolidated Cooperative. Pictured is the Quality of Life Award Lindsey Grimm (Morrow County Recycling). https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_Quality-of-Life-Award.jpg Pictured is the Quality of Life Award Lindsey Grimm (Morrow County Recycling). Pictured is the Small Business of the Year Essentra Pharmacy. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_Small-Business-of-the-year.jpg Pictured is the Small Business of the Year Essentra Pharmacy.

Annual dinner held on Oct. 12