Hyek appointed to President at Morrow County Hospital

MORROW COUNTY– Michael Hyek, PhD, has been appointed president of Morrow County Hospital. Mike has been with OhioHealth for 17 years and most recently served as senior director of Service Lines Prevention and Wellness at the OhioHealth McConnell Heart & Health Center in Columbus.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and Chemistry, from Texas Lutheran University, and a doctorate degree in pharmacology from the University of Houston. He has a long history of managing outpatient healthcare facilities with a specific focus on wellness and disease prevention. He has also done university-level teaching and research, owned a personal training business and managed Cardiac Rehab programs.

Mike grew up in Edna, Texas, population 6,000, and moved to Ohio in 2000. He enjoys working out, home improvement projects, boating and traveling. He is married and has two children.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Mike’s experience leading Morrow County Hospital in partnership with the Board of Trustees,” said Cheryl Herbert, executive advisor, OhioHealth. “He is digging in and really looking forward to engaging with the community, associates and patients to support the hospital’s mission of improving the health of those we serve.”

