Edison Council hears school property plans

EDISON- Mount Gilead School Superintendent Dr. Zachary Howard met with Edison Council members at their meeting October 10 to discuss plans for the Edison School property at the corner of SR 95 and CR 30.

Howard informed council the district had not received an adequate bid for the property at auction and plans are now on hold for the property.

The area behind the school is used for baseball games and may still be given to the village for a nominal amount. However, the property is not yet deeded to the village.

Howard and council discussed mowing and maintenance of the property. Howard said the school district can help with maintenance so it isn’t a burden for the village.

Plans for the Edison Village Halloween festivities Sunday, October 30 were described by Mayor Patti Feustal at the council meeting.

The parade will form Sunday, October 30 at 4 p.m. at Edison United Methodist Church and continue down Boundary Street to Broadway Street where the Costume Contest will be held.

The Costume Contest will be open to all ages and pets. Following the contest, the village will hold Trunk or Treat on Boundary Street where residents can bring candy for trick-or-treaters. They can also pass out treats on their own front porch.

Village Administrator Mary Neviska said the fence at the pump station was damaged by a car running into it.

Smoke testing last month showed some clean out caps need replaced for sanitary sewers where water is getting in.

Neviska reported that she and Attorney Bailey Higgins are arranging a meeting with village residents who are affected by the storm sewer line.

Two former village council members returned to council to fill the vacancies on council. They are Chris Kneipp and Jeremy West. Council now has a full membership of six.

The next meeting of Edison Village Council will be November 14 at the Municipal Building.

Announces Halloween activities Oct. 30