MCSO hosts Halloweenie event

Sheriff John L. Hinton standing with United Way Director Jodi Hayes in front of popcorn and cotton candy machine. Both items were added to the event this year. Additionally, hot dogs, chips and drinks were provided to all participants of the event. Door prizes and candy were passed out at the event as well as recognition for best costumes in age categories.

People lined up for refreshments while listening to some upbeat music by Mike Schnell who was the DJ at the event.

The children walked around while people dropped candy in their bags. The event was well attended again this year. Sheriff Hinton thanked everyone who donated candy and other items to help make the event a success.

There were many activities available during the Halloweenie event.