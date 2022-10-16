MT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

September 29th

Officer and his K9 were asked to assist in the search for a man with a felony warrant that fled on foot. The man was located and taken into custody.

Forgery – Park National Bank reported individuals writing bad checks.

Theft – A caller reported a portable propane tank missing from North Main Street along with a electric meter cover damaged.

September 30th

Officer was called to South Delaware Street where a man and woman were arguing about missing food from their place. The man had apparently been drinking and was yelling at the woman over the food.

A caller advised of a suspicious man walking around the baseball fields. The officer patrolled the area but was unable to locate anyone.

Traffic – Man was cited and released for driving under suspension and plates of another at West High Street and Main Street. Vehicle was towed from the scene.

October 1st

Warrant – man of North Main Street was arrested for an active warrant.

October 2nd

DOA – A man was found deceased by his sister on West Marion Street.

Juvenile complaint – a person reported a group of juveniles coming to their home on West Marion Street trying to get her son to fight. Her son identified the teens and stated that one of them was the main problem. The mother wanted the issue documented and the officer stated that he would also advise the school resource officer of the incident.

A mother, whose son is in jail, called to inquirer on how to get his belongings back from his girlfriend. The officer advised her to call and ask for the items but not to cause any problems.

Traffic – A woman was charged with driving under suspension and expired registration on West High Street.

Hit-Skip – A caller advised of a property damage accident and hit-skip at West High Street and South Main Street.

Officer was advised of a video circulating the high school of two juvenile students performing a sexual act.

October 3rd

Man was arrested for an active warrant from Crawford County and for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

911 hang up – Officer was advised of a 911 hang-up from the area of the baseball diamond of Mt. Gilead Elementary School. It sounded like a pocket dial. The officer patrolled the area and was unable to locate anyone in need of assistance.

Officer responded to a report of a low hanging line on Lincoln Avenue. The caller advised that a truck had knocked it down. The officer and the resident secured the line temporarily until Spectrum could get there.

Harassment – A caller advised that a person was calling her boss and father stating that she stole prescription medication. The officer advised her to have them block the number and if it persists to call the police department to press charges.

Well-being – A caller advised of two juveniles, ages 2-5, in a vehicle alone for over an hour with no adult supervision. The officer contacted the mother and told her to leave them with an adult or take them into the store with her.

Traffic – a man was charge with driving under suspension on West High and North Delaware Streets.

October 4th

Well-being – A caller advised of a juvenile home alone and playing outside. The officer contacted the juvenile and obtained a phone number to call his mother. The mother advised that the boy was old enough to play outside without her there and her brother was there to watch him.

Alarm – Officer responded to an alarm at the Morrow County Health Center. The doors were secure. He met with the key holder who stated she would get her keys, but everything appeared to be fine.

A caller reported the clerk at the Duke station yelling at him and telling him to leave. He wanted the incident documented and stated that he was going to speak with the manager in the morning.