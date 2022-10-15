Cardington FFA successful at Morrow Co. Fair

CARDINGTON- Cardington FFA members who entered projects in the Morrow County Fair, moved them into the fairgrounds on August 29, the day before the fair opened. Kicking off the event was the annual king and queen crowning.

Our chapter’s Sage Whetnall was first runner up and Mady Franks, placed fourth in the king and queen contest. The retiring queen and retiring chapter president Brooke Clapham visited the fair to honor the new queen.

Chapter members earning honors were Holly Barga named Senior Beef Ambassador and Senior Beef Showmanship Champion, Mason Powell, Senior Beef Ambassador and Reserve Champion overall market steer; fourth overall market steer, Grand Champion Chi steer, Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer; fifth overall BBR, Breeding Heifer; Grand Champion Cross bred Market heifer and Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Heifer. He was also 4th overall Showman of Showman and the Master Beef Showman Sage Whetnall was Master English Equestrian Showman and Master Western Equestrian Showman. Owen Christian was named the Richard Shirley Memorial Contest Winner and Senior Equestrian contesting high point champion.

In the swine division, Autumn Holt received Reserve Champion Hereford Market hog and the Top Project Book Award. Sage Whetnall was the Reserve Champion Showman of Showman and had the Reserve Chamion Yorkshire BBQ hog.

Chloe Nida was Reserve Champion BBR Light Weight with her Market Goat and Emilee Russell had the grand champion pen of three market rabbits while Kayla Hughes was third overall intermediate rabbit showman.

Other skills were honored when Drew Etgen produced the Grand Champion Corn and Grand Champion Soybeans. Alexis Peters won Reserve Champion vegetable project following Zayden Christine who won Grand Champion vegetable project. Payton Goodman had Grand Champion bedded flowers and Meghan Greenawalt provided the Reserve Champion self determined Shop Project.

Members of the chapter volunteered to work the Pork Producers booth and the Cattleman’s Association Bopoth. They served meals and beverages to the community as they walked the grounds.

We can not be more grateful for the amazing fair and the people who make the magic happen. The chapter congratulates all the members and their accomplishments this year.

Cardington FFA members worked at the Morrow County Fair. Picutred left to right: Erin Wollett, advisor; Taylor Thompson, Kayla Hughes, Payton Goodman, Llaina Newcomer and Brenya Johnson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_FFA-members-at-fair.jpg Cardington FFA members worked at the Morrow County Fair. Picutred left to right: Erin Wollett, advisor; Taylor Thompson, Kayla Hughes, Payton Goodman, Llaina Newcomer and Brenya Johnson.