Morrow County welcomes second Edward Jones office

MOUNT GILEAD- A brand new Edward Jones was welcomed to Morrow County with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce last week. David Winand serves as the Financial Advisor out of the new office and Jennifer Voltz is the Branch Office Administrator. It is located at 6174 Commerce Drive at the Bonecutter Plaza in Mount Gilead. This is the second Edward Jones in the area, another one is located on the square in Mount Gilead by Advisor Andy Bower. Erin Kelty of the Morrow County Chamber welcomed Winand and Voltz to the area. Winand and Voltz would like to invite the community to join them at their Open House event which will take place next week. The first Open House will take place Tuesday, October 18 from 6:00-8:00PM and the second will be Friday, October 21 from 1:00-3:00PM. Refreshments will be provided so they ask that you please contact their office at 419-751-0092 to let them know if you plan to attend.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Edward Jones business. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5549.jpg A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Edward Jones business. The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for the new Edward Jones business. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5543.jpg The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for the new Edward Jones business.