Cardington Council accepts resignations

CARDINGTON- The resignations of two full time police officers were accepted when Cardington Village Council met September 19.

Accepted was the resignation of David Winkler, effective September 23, 2022. He had worked as a Lieutenant, detective and an officer and will take a position with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Mark T. Colburn had served as a full time police officer. His resignation, effective September 24, was due to his decision to retire from law enforcement.

Both men were praised by Police Chief James Wallace.

Chief Wallace said his department had responded to a total of 64 calls for service during the month of August. He said SRO Officer Kiefer is back in the schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

On September 24, he said the department would be having re-qualifications in firearms and taser.

Fire Chief Gary Goodman said his department had made 176 runs this year. They had also received a $5,000 grant from the railroad and will be used for rescue tools. He said Engine 20 had been taken out of service to repair a leak and trucks 21 and 27 received ceramic coatings to protect the paint.

Village Administrator Walt Pollock said the pump at well #2 had stopped working and Jamison Well Drilling would be coming to repair.

Checks totaling $191,942.69 were approved for payment and included #1,866 to Guaranteed Performance Concrete for the Center Street sidewalk and $153,216.05 to Kokosing Construction for the 2022 Paving Program.

Superior Outdoor Management was paid $1,430.75 for Maxwell Park Restoration and The Tree Guy was paid $4,450.00 for tree removal and restoration. Cardington Council set Saturday, October 29, from 5 to 6:30 pm as Trick or Treat Night.

Trick or Treat set for Oct. 29