Area Agency on Aging presents the Clothes Closet of Morrow County with the 2022 Community Service Award

MORROW COUNTY– The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce The Clothes Closet of Morrow County as the 2022 Community Service Organization Awardee. The organization started in Mount Gilead in 1986 by the Little Pride and Joys Mothers Club. Today, 14 members of the Mother’s Club oversee the volunteer operation for all the children of Morrow County, now located in the Northfield Medical Center, a space donated by Dr. and Mrs. Grant Galbraith. All workers are volunteers, many of whom are retired or have grandchildren of their own. A family may visit the center and select three new outfits. Throughout the pandemic, the Clothes Closet found a way to continue to provide donations to families. In 2021, 680 pairs of jeans, 850 tops, and 850 sets of socks and undergarments were distributed. Morrow County Commissioners presented a proclamation to the organization, touting them for their dedication to the Morrow County.

In the presence of family, friends, and dignitaries, The Clothes Closet of Morrow County was honored on Monday, September 19th at the Mid-Ohio Educational and Service Center hosted by Duana Patton, Chief Executive Officer at the Area Agency on Aging, and Nate Roshon, Corporate Board President.

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot).

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_Clothes-Closet-of-Morrow-County-2-1-.jpg