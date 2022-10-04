Chester Arbor members visit Ruggles Arena

CARDINGTON- Chester Arbor members numbering 16 and 38 guests recently visited the Ruggles Arena in Cardington for a free style reining Horse Clinic. This event was made possible through Gleaner Life Insurance Society and was one of the IMPACT activities planned by members of Chester Arbor.

Marilyn Weiler and Barb Sherbourne chaired this event with the assistance of Becky Barker with the 4-H OSU Extension Office. Keith Caddia, owner of Cedidia Performance Horses and holder of national and world champion awards for horse reining, explained the rules judges looked for in competitions and gave examples of the different moves described in the fair book. Light refreshments were served by Chester Arbor.

Door prizes were given at the end of the clinic. A $50 gift card was donated by Rod’s in Columbus.

Pictured seated from left to right: Lisa Hull and Kevin Evans. Standing from left to right: Carmel Fooper and Rita Barton. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_Chester-Arbor.jpg Pictured seated from left to right: Lisa Hull and Kevin Evans. Standing from left to right: Carmel Fooper and Rita Barton.