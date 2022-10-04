Goat Department results from the Morrow Co. Fair

CLASS 1 BOER FULL BLOODED W/PAPERS
Lot 1 Doe kids 0-12 months: 0-12 mo 1st: Farm Syers
Lot 2 -Dry Year 13-24 mo never fresh 13-24 months never freshened 1st- Bella White; 2nd: Bentley Walker
Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 month and over 1st: Haylee Walker
Lot 666: Reserve champion Boer – Full 1st: Haylee Walker
Lot 777: Champion Boer- full blooded: 1st: Bella Wite
CLASS 2 BOER W/PAPERS 1/2 15/16%
Lot 1 Doe Kids – 0-12 months 1st and 2nd: Ashley Cooper; 3rd: Bella White; 4th: Bentley Walker
Lot 2 Dry Year 13-24 mos never Fresh 1st: Haylee Walker; 2nd: Farms Sayers, 3rd and 4th: Ashley Cooper; 5th and 6th; Charlene Pace
Lot 4: Aged Doe 23 months and over: 1st: Sebastian White; 2nd and 3rd: Ashley Cooper
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Boer: 1st: Haylee Walker
Lot 777: Champion Boer w/papers: 1st: Ashley Cooper
CLASS 3 UTILITY BOER/CROSS NOT WITH DAIRY
Lot 1: Doe Kid – 0-12 months: 1st: Emery Gompf; 2nd and 3rd: Katie Phillips; 4th: Haylee Walker 5th Bentley Walker
Lot 2 Dry Year 13-24 mo never fresh 1st: Ashley Cooper 2nd: Lia Alexander; 3rd: Sebastian White; 4th: Catch Me Acres
Lot 3: Doe Yearling 13-24 months: 1st: Catch Me Acres
Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 months and over: 1st: Bella White; 2nd: Kasen Wallace; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th: Catch Me Acres; 5th: Ashley Cooper
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Boer: 1st: Emory Gompf
Lot 777: Champion Utility Boer and Supreme Champ Boer: 1s: Emery Gompf
CLASS 4 ALPINE
Lot 10 Old Doe 49 plus mo: and Lot 777 Champion Alpine 1st in both lots: Dye Family
CLASS 5 NUBIAN
Lot 7 Dry Year 13-24 mos NF 1st Robin Elswick
Lot 10: Dry Doe 49 plus mos: 1st: Dye Family
Lot 666 Reerve Champion Nubian: 1st: Robin Elswick
Lot 777 Champion Nubian: 1st: Dye Family
CLASS 6 LAMANCHA
Lot 9 Aged Doe 25-48 mo 1st: Lot 777: Champion Lamancha 1st in both lots: Robin Elswick
CLASS 8 UTILITY DAIRY NO PAPERS
Lot 6 Doe Kids 0-12 mo 1st: Charlene Pace
Lot 7 Dry Year 13-24 mo; 1st and 2nd: Charlene Pace
Lot 9 Aged Doe 25-48 mo; 1st and 2nd: Charlene Paee
Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus month 1st Megan Beck
Lot 666; Reserve Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Charlene Pace
Lot 777 Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Charlene Pace
Lot 888: Supreme Utility 1st: Dye Family
CLASS 11 NIGERIANS
Lot 7 Dry Year 13-24 mo NF:1st: Dye Family; 2nd: Linda Sherman 3rd: Josh Irwin
Lot 9 Aged Doe 25=42 Mo 1st and 2nd; Dye Family; 3rd: Braden Gamble 4th: Josh Irwin
Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus mo: 1st: Dye Family; 2nd: Linda Sherman 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th: Linda Sherman; 5th: Josh Irwin
CLASS 12 ANGORA/PYGMY
Lot 13: Pygmy Grade Doe Kid 0-6 mo: 1sr: Megan Beck; 2nd: Josh Irwin; 3rd: Mary Hughes
Lot 14: Pygmy Grade Doe Kid 7-12 mo: 1st: Bentley Walker
Lot 15: Pygmy Grd Dry Year 13-24 mo NF 1st: Megan Beck; 2nd and 3rd: Worner Way Farm
Lot 17: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe 25-38 mo: 1st: Bralkili Farms; 2nd and 3rd: Josh Irwin; 4th: Worner Way Farm; 5th: Bralkili Farms
Lot 18: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe – 39 mos 1st: Bentley Walker; 2nd: Megan Beck
Lot 20: Pygmy Reg Doe kids 7-12 mos; 1st Maya’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Goat Farm
Lot 21: Pygmy Reg Dry Year 13-24 mo NF; 1st and 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd and 4th: Mike and Joann Gall
Lot 23: Pygmy Reg Aged Doe 25-38 mo: 1st and 2nd: Tyler Duckwowrth; 3rd: Mays’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Goat Farm; 4th: Mike and Joanne Gall
Lot 24: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe: 49 mo; 1st: Mike and Joann Gall; 2nd: Maya’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Goat Farm
Lot 25: Dam and Daughter: 1st: Maya’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Farm; 2nd: Bentley Walker; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th: Mary Hughes
Lot 26: Pygmy Wethers; 0-12 months: 1st: Bentley Walker; 2nd: Josh Irwin; 3rd: Megan Beck 4th: Mary Hughes
Lot 28: Pygmy Wethers; 25-59 mos: 1st: Maya’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Goat Farm 2nd: Megan Beck; 3rd and 4th: Josh Irwin; 5th: Adam Gamble
Lot 29: Pygmy Wethers; 60 months; 1st: Brakili Farms; 2nd: Adam Gamble; 3rd: Brakili Farms; 4th: Braden Gamble
Lot 111: Reserve Champion Pygmy Grade 1st: Josh Irwin
Lot 222: Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Gralkill Farms
Lot 333: Reserve Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st Mike and Joann Gall
Lot 444 Champion Pygmy Reg 1st: Tyler Duckworth
Lot 555; Reserve Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Bralkili Fams
Lot 666: Champion pygmy Wethrs 1st: Bentley Walker
Lot 777: Supreme Angora/Pygmy: 1st:Tyler Duckworth