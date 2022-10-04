Goat Department results from the Morrow Co. Fair

CLASS 1 BOER FULL BLOODED W/PAPERS

Lot 1 Doe kids 0-12 months: 0-12 mo 1st: Farm Syers

Lot 2 -Dry Year 13-24 mo never fresh 13-24 months never freshened 1st- Bella White; 2nd: Bentley Walker

Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 month and over 1st: Haylee Walker

Lot 666: Reserve champion Boer – Full 1st: Haylee Walker

Lot 777: Champion Boer- full blooded: 1st: Bella Wite

CLASS 2 BOER W/PAPERS 1/2 15/16%

Lot 1 Doe Kids – 0-12 months 1st and 2nd: Ashley Cooper; 3rd: Bella White; 4th: Bentley Walker

Lot 2 Dry Year 13-24 mos never Fresh 1st: Haylee Walker; 2nd: Farms Sayers, 3rd and 4th: Ashley Cooper; 5th and 6th; Charlene Pace

Lot 4: Aged Doe 23 months and over: 1st: Sebastian White; 2nd and 3rd: Ashley Cooper

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Boer: 1st: Haylee Walker

Lot 777: Champion Boer w/papers: 1st: Ashley Cooper

CLASS 3 UTILITY BOER/CROSS NOT WITH DAIRY

Lot 1: Doe Kid – 0-12 months: 1st: Emery Gompf; 2nd and 3rd: Katie Phillips; 4th: Haylee Walker 5th Bentley Walker

Lot 2 Dry Year 13-24 mo never fresh 1st: Ashley Cooper 2nd: Lia Alexander; 3rd: Sebastian White; 4th: Catch Me Acres

Lot 3: Doe Yearling 13-24 months: 1st: Catch Me Acres

Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 months and over: 1st: Bella White; 2nd: Kasen Wallace; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th: Catch Me Acres; 5th: Ashley Cooper

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Boer: 1st: Emory Gompf

Lot 777: Champion Utility Boer and Supreme Champ Boer: 1s: Emery Gompf

CLASS 4 ALPINE

Lot 10 Old Doe 49 plus mo: and Lot 777 Champion Alpine 1st in both lots: Dye Family

CLASS 5 NUBIAN

Lot 7 Dry Year 13-24 mos NF 1st Robin Elswick

Lot 10: Dry Doe 49 plus mos: 1st: Dye Family

Lot 666 Reerve Champion Nubian: 1st: Robin Elswick

Lot 777 Champion Nubian: 1st: Dye Family

CLASS 6 LAMANCHA

Lot 9 Aged Doe 25-48 mo 1st: Lot 777: Champion Lamancha 1st in both lots: Robin Elswick

CLASS 8 UTILITY DAIRY NO PAPERS

Lot 6 Doe Kids 0-12 mo 1st: Charlene Pace

Lot 7 Dry Year 13-24 mo; 1st and 2nd: Charlene Pace

Lot 9 Aged Doe 25-48 mo; 1st and 2nd: Charlene Paee

Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus month 1st Megan Beck

Lot 666; Reserve Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Charlene Pace

Lot 777 Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Charlene Pace

Lot 888: Supreme Utility 1st: Dye Family

CLASS 11 NIGERIANS

Lot 7 Dry Year 13-24 mo NF:1st: Dye Family; 2nd: Linda Sherman 3rd: Josh Irwin

Lot 9 Aged Doe 25=42 Mo 1st and 2nd; Dye Family; 3rd: Braden Gamble 4th: Josh Irwin

Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus mo: 1st: Dye Family; 2nd: Linda Sherman 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th: Linda Sherman; 5th: Josh Irwin

CLASS 12 ANGORA/PYGMY

Lot 13: Pygmy Grade Doe Kid 0-6 mo: 1sr: Megan Beck; 2nd: Josh Irwin; 3rd: Mary Hughes

Lot 14: Pygmy Grade Doe Kid 7-12 mo: 1st: Bentley Walker

Lot 15: Pygmy Grd Dry Year 13-24 mo NF 1st: Megan Beck; 2nd and 3rd: Worner Way Farm

Lot 17: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe 25-38 mo: 1st: Bralkili Farms; 2nd and 3rd: Josh Irwin; 4th: Worner Way Farm; 5th: Bralkili Farms

Lot 18: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe – 39 mos 1st: Bentley Walker; 2nd: Megan Beck

Lot 20: Pygmy Reg Doe kids 7-12 mos; 1st Maya’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Goat Farm

Lot 21: Pygmy Reg Dry Year 13-24 mo NF; 1st and 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd and 4th: Mike and Joann Gall

Lot 23: Pygmy Reg Aged Doe 25-38 mo: 1st and 2nd: Tyler Duckwowrth; 3rd: Mays’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Goat Farm; 4th: Mike and Joanne Gall

Lot 24: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe: 49 mo; 1st: Mike and Joann Gall; 2nd: Maya’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Goat Farm

Lot 25: Dam and Daughter: 1st: Maya’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Farm; 2nd: Bentley Walker; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th: Mary Hughes

Lot 26: Pygmy Wethers; 0-12 months: 1st: Bentley Walker; 2nd: Josh Irwin; 3rd: Megan Beck 4th: Mary Hughes

Lot 28: Pygmy Wethers; 25-59 mos: 1st: Maya’s Hickory Hill Pygmy Goat Farm 2nd: Megan Beck; 3rd and 4th: Josh Irwin; 5th: Adam Gamble

Lot 29: Pygmy Wethers; 60 months; 1st: Brakili Farms; 2nd: Adam Gamble; 3rd: Brakili Farms; 4th: Braden Gamble

Lot 111: Reserve Champion Pygmy Grade 1st: Josh Irwin

Lot 222: Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Gralkill Farms

Lot 333: Reserve Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st Mike and Joann Gall

Lot 444 Champion Pygmy Reg 1st: Tyler Duckworth

Lot 555; Reserve Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Bralkili Fams

Lot 666: Champion pygmy Wethrs 1st: Bentley Walker

Lot 777: Supreme Angora/Pygmy: 1st:Tyler Duckworth