The following cases were considered in the September 19, 2022 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court

1. Deane E. Arnold, Reynoldsburg, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

2. Bret Burleigh II, Cardington, duty to cut weeds/grass/vines guilty, assessed fines and costs.

3. Daniel E. Fairchild, Springfield, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver.

4. Paul E. Gage, Shelby, expired/unlawful license plates, guilty, paid waiver.

5. Ryan E. Kegley, Shelby, driver license or commercial license required, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

6. Felicity D. Patrick, Cardington, driving under suspension, expired/unlawful plates, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

7. Melissa A. Seavolt, Cardington, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

8. Brianne Thyen, Cardington, duty to cut weeds/grass/vines, guilty, assessed fines and costs.