Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton.
The grand champion cake, a carrot, was baked by Barbara Christman and purchased by Tim and Patty Hack, owners of the Edison Car Wash, for $625.00
The reserve champion cake, a German Chocolate cake, was baked by Melissa Ferracaccio, and purchased by Todd Blankenship and Mary Neviska representing the Pork Producers, for $650.00
The grand champion pie, a pecan, baked by Megan Drake, was purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $650.00 They were represented by Kim Bood, Andy Wick, Megan Drake, Dan Osborn, Tim Abraham, Tim Siegfried and Conni McChesney.
The reserve champion pie, a cherry, was baked by Vicki McKinney and purchased by Jodi Hayes, director of United Way and Sheriff John Hinton for $550.00
The grand champion children’s cake was baked by Bralkili Farms and the reserve children’s cake was baked by Megan Drake.