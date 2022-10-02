Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton.

The grand champion cake, a carrot, was baked by Barbara Christman and purchased by Tim and Patty Hack, owners of the Edison Car Wash, for $625.00

The reserve champion cake, a German Chocolate cake, was baked by Melissa Ferracaccio, and purchased by Todd Blankenship and Mary Neviska representing the Pork Producers, for $650.00

The grand champion pie, a pecan, baked by Megan Drake, was purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $650.00 They were represented by Kim Bood, Andy Wick, Megan Drake, Dan Osborn, Tim Abraham, Tim Siegfried and Conni McChesney.

The reserve champion pie, a cherry, was baked by Vicki McKinney and purchased by Jodi Hayes, director of United Way and Sheriff John Hinton for $550.00

The grand champion children’s cake was baked by Bralkili Farms and the reserve children’s cake was baked by Megan Drake.

Left to right: Kim Bood, Andy Wick, Megan Drake who baked a Champion Pecan Pie, Republican Chairman Dan Osborne, Tim Abraham, Tim Siegfry and Conni McChesney pictured as Morrow Co Republicans who purchased the pie for $650.00 https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_20220903_163453.jpg Left to right: Kim Bood, Andy Wick, Megan Drake who baked a Champion Pecan Pie, Republican Chairman Dan Osborne, Tim Abraham, Tim Siegfry and Conni McChesney pictured as Morrow Co Republicans who purchased the pie for $650.00 Left to right: Barbara Christman who baked the cake pictured with Patty and Tim Hack owners of Edison Car wash who purchased the Championship Carrot Cake for $625.00. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_20220903_163651.jpg Left to right: Barbara Christman who baked the cake pictured with Patty and Tim Hack owners of Edison Car wash who purchased the Championship Carrot Cake for $625.00.