Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team

MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.

She will share her time between OhioHealth Marion General Hospital and Morrow County Hospital.

Dr. Ball is originally from Pensacola, FL. She now resides in Delaware with her husband and two dogs. They enjoy traveling, fitness, reading, hiking with her pups and cooking.

She is accepting patients. For more information or to make an appointment, please call (740) 383-8060.

Kimberly A. Moritz, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, CLC, C-EFM is a Family Nurse Practitioner now available at the Northfield Medical Center located at 6519 US Highway 42 in Mt. Gilead. She begins Sept. 6, specializing in Primary Care from newborn up and is accepting patients now.

She worked at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital Health from April 2013 to August 2021 and is excited to be returning to Ohio Health as an Advanced Practice Provider to serve the community by guiding improving and making a difference to individuals and their families with their healthcare needs.

She completed an Associate degree at North Central State College, a Bachelor’s from Ohio University, and a Master’s degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner at University of Cincinnati. She is certified through the American Associate of Nurse Practitioners and is a certified lactation counselor.

Kimberly grew up in Lucas, Ohio. She is married to John and has three sons. She enjoys cooking, baking, her animals, camping trips, and vacations, especially to the beach.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call (567) 876-6350.

Jessica L. Ball https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_image002.jpg Jessica L. Ball Kimberly A. Moritz https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_image004.jpg Kimberly A. Moritz