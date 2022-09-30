“Quilting Thru the Times” spotlights skills at Quilt Show, October 1 and 2

MOUNT GILEAD- Ladies of the Morrow County Quilting Guild will spotlight their quilting talents at a free show on Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday October 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Gilead Park Avenue Elementary School, 335 Park Avenue, in Mount Gilead.

“Quilting Thru the Times” highlights the many skill levels of ladies in this 30-year old guild.

There will be bed-sized quilts, table runners, wall hangings, pillows and more for you to enjoy, plus a silent auction, and fabric, magazines, books and tools to purchase.

The raffle quilt is particularly special this year as the kit was donated by Dorothy Houpt (96) a long-time member of the guild who passed away recently. Dorothy chose the fabric colors, the placement of each piece, and oversaw the appliqueing, piecing, and quilting done by several members of the guild. Luckily, Dorothy was able to see the finished quilt before she passed in June.

If quilting is not of an interest to you, you may enjoy the antique sewing machine display and children’s ironing boards. Maybe your mother, grandmother or great-grandmother used one of these machines to sew clothing, curtains, etc. or you played with your own ironing board and iron as a child.

One of the highlights of the show, is the bed-turning. As each quilt displayed on a bed is turned, the story of the quilt is unveiled. Why the quilter chose the colors, or the pattern, or how it was sewn together, or which loved-one helped them or became the recipient of this gift of love, may be told. The bed-turning will happen several times each day.

There is no cost for the show but donations help the guild with charity projects and the proceeds from the purchase of the raffle quilt tickets are donated to local organizations. Please join us at “Quilting Thru the Times”!