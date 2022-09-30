CARDINGTON- It is that time of year again! Fall is just around the corner as children go back to school, leaves change colors and weather starts to cool. The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library welcomes parents and caregivers of children ages 3 to 5 to join us for the 2022-2023 STEPS Story Time. As it began on Sept. 13, Story Time will be held each Tuesday from 10:30am to 11:30am. Younger siblings are always welcome to join in the fun!

Story Time enhances primary skills. Our sessions are centered around the Every Child Ready to Read® six primary literacy skills program, which focuses on forming your child’s love of learning, language building, literacy, and social and emotional awareness. In S.T.E.P.S., your child will enjoy fun crafts, enriching stories, educational games, and structured interaction with other children their age. We look forward to seeing you there!

Taking place at Cardington-Lincoln Public Library