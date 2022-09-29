Adkins’ memory honored with successful golf outing

MORROW COUNTY- Chris Adkins was recently honored in a very special way with the 1st Annual Chris Adkins Memorial Golf Outing which took place last month.

Chris was from Morrow County and was a local farmer. In total, Chris farmed over 5,000 acres in southern Morrow County along with his brother, Mark. Together they were known as the Adkins Brothers. In 2020, Chris was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on June 25, 2021. Chris left behind his wife, Nancy, and his son, Ryan, who is now married to Brittany (Messmer) Adkins. Since Chris’ passing, Ryan has taken over the farm operation.

The farm operation is located just behind the Cardinal Center and can be clearly seen from I-71, where it is one of the largest farm programs in Morrow County.

“Chris was very well respected in the agriculture community, as well as the golf community,” Nancy stated.

As a way to remember their husband and father, Nancy and Ryan decided to honor his memory with a golf outing. Nancy shared how much Chris loved golfing.

“Chris just loved golfing, it was truly a passion of his. Chris did many things over the years, but golfing was something he loved. He did it for over 30 years,” Nancy said.

On August 14, 2022, the 1st Annual Chris Adkins Memorial Golf Outing took place at Clover Leaf Golf Club in Johnstown.

The amount of support that was shown for Chris at the outing was over flowing.

“There were so many there to support this outing. There was just an outpouring of love and laughter. It was just beautiful to see. I know this makes Chris very happy and I know he was smiling about it,” Nancy said.

In total there were 116 golfers that came out and enjoyed the day remembering Chris.

“The whole event just went perfect, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Nancy said.

Total proceeds raised from the event were estimated around $4,500 and the money went to First Tee of Central Ohio.

Nancy explained she wants to make this an annual event.

“We have already started planning for next year, it was just so wonderful,” Nancy said.

