Turn over a new leaf – give blood or platelets this fall

COLUMBUS— The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care– especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, the Red Cross is offering these exciting opportunities for donors:

· All who come to give in September, automatically receive a buy-one-get-one ticket offer for select Columbus Blue Jackets home games and be entered to win one of five weekly Blue Jackets prize packets which includes autographed memorabilia from players.

· All who come to give through Sept. 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, including two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips Haircuts-sponsored race of the winner’s choice, round-trip airfare for two, up to a three-night hotel stay, and entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, if available, plus a $750 gift card, thanks to Sport Clips.

· Those who come to give in September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, also thanks to Sport Clips. Details are available at rcblood.org/racetogive.

· All who come to give Oct. 1-31, 2022, will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 28-Oct. 15:

Morrow County

Cardington

Sept. 28: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington Lincoln High School, 349 Chesterville Avenue

Oct. 1: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 South Marion Street

Marengo

Oct. 7: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main Street

Mount Gilead

Oct. 8: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95

Oct. 12: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Morrow County Hospital, 651 West Marion Road

Donors have chance at VIP racing experience and more as new season begins