Cardington-Lincoln Homecoming will happen this weekend

CARDINGTON- The 2022 Cardington-Lincoln High School Homecoming will kick off with the parade on Wednesday, September 28, and will begin and end at the high school. Sponsored by the high school Cheer and Spirit Club, the parade will follow Chesterville Avenue from the high school to Nichols Street, South Marion Street, East Main Street, Water Street and back to Chesterville Avenue. The Pep Rally will be held at the Merle Fisher Athletic Field at the high school until 7:30 PM.

A dance will follow the football game in the cafeteria until 11: 30 pm. Admission is $5. The DJ will be John Brehm. Homecoming is sponsored by the Spirit Club, advisor Kirsten Ebert.

The returning king and queen are Nate Hickman and Brooke Clapham.

First grade students participating in the ceremony will be Cooper Fleming, son of Jeff and Melissa Fleming. His teacher is Kathy Gardner. Lizzy Long, daughter of Nick and Courtney Long, is in the class of Amy Kipfinger and Kennedy Reed, daughter of Brian and Kelli Reed, is in the classroom of Morgan Gompf.

Candidates for 2022 Cardington-Lincoln High School Homecoming queen are seniors Ella Struck, Addison Plowman and Jade Delawder. King candidates also, all seniors, are Dillon Minturn, Silas Horton and Ayden Plowman.

Attendants are Autumn Holt, junior, Veronika Garcia, sophomore, and Ava Davis, freshman.

Queen candidate Jade Delawder is the daughter of Wade and Liz Delawder.

She is a varsity cheerleader and is active in the Cardington FFA, Free 4 All 4-H, and is senior class president. She is a varsity and academic letter man, has had an Ohio State Fair project for canning for two consecutive years and earned the Total Commitment Cheer Award. She enjoys baking, fishing and canning.

She will be escorted by king candidate Ayden Plowman, son of Jen Plowman. He is active with football and the Cardington FFA. He has earned his FFA State Degree. His hobbies are playing games and backyard football.

Queen candidate Addison Plowman is the daughter of Jen Plowman. She is active in FFA, the yearbook, and the Spirit Club. Her hobbies include bowling, swimming and watching movies.

She will be escorted by king candidate Silas Horton, son of Mandy and Aaron Horton. He is a member of the golf, bowling and baseball teams and the FFA. He enjoys fishing and playing different sports.

Ella Struck, the daughter of Sarah and Mike Struck, is active in cheer, FFA, band, improv, Drama Club, NHS and Spirit Club. She received the Most Spirited for cheer team. She likes to go to Dunkin’ Donuts with friends, jet skiing, golfing and hanging out with her dog. She will be escorted by king candidate Dillon Minturn, son of Troy and Lori Minturn.

He is active in football, baseball, basketball, FFA and NHS. He was first team KMAC and first team Central District in baseball and was Most Improved in FFA. His hobbies include watching sports.

Junior attendant Autumn Holt is the daughter of Chad and Amanda Holt. She plays volleyball, bowls and is on the FFA officer team. She went to the state in parliamentary procedure for two years and has gone to districts in public speaking. Her hobbies include raising show pigs, traveling and reading. She will be escorted by Zane Everly, son of Amanda and Matt Reichardt.

Sophomore attendant Veronika Garcia is the daughter of Cindy Sharpe and is active in soccer and FFA. She placed fourth in FFA parlia-pro team in the state. She will be escorted by Warren Garrison, son of Tom Garrison and Shannon Figley.

Freshman attendant Ava Davis is the daughter of Melissa Adkins and Matthew Adkins. She is active in FFA, Cardington baseball, travel softball (Triple Crown Royals), travel basketball and Central Ohio 740. She is an honor roll student, a member of the FFA and softball and basket ball player.

Her hobbies include playing basketball, softball and spending time with her family and friends. She will be escorted by Evan Marquis, son of Brandon and Shelly Newsome.

Pictured is the Cardington-Lincoln Homecoming Court. Back row: l-r: Veronika Garcia, sophomore; Dillon Minturn, senior; Silas Horton, senior; Autumn Holt, junior; Ayden Plowman, senior and Ava Davis, freshman. Pictured in the front row: all senior candidates for Homecoming queen: l-r: Ella Struck, Addison Plowman and Jade Delawder. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_Cardington-Homecoming-photo-2022.jpg Pictured is the Cardington-Lincoln Homecoming Court. Back row: l-r: Veronika Garcia, sophomore; Dillon Minturn, senior; Silas Horton, senior; Autumn Holt, junior; Ayden Plowman, senior and Ava Davis, freshman. Pictured in the front row: all senior candidates for Homecoming queen: l-r: Ella Struck, Addison Plowman and Jade Delawder.