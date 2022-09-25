Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Morrow County

TROY TWP. – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 p.m., on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County.

Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was operating a blue 2018 Ford Escape eastbound on State Route 97 when she failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 314. Her husband, David Smires, age 75, also of Marengo, was seated in the passenger seat. Their vehicle was struck by a white 2016 Dodge Journey that was southbound on State Route 314. The Dodge Journey was operated by Kayley Walcher, age 30, of North Fairfield, Ohio. There were three passengers in the Dodge Journey; Brandon Walcher, age 31, of North Fairfield, Ohio, Randall Stephens, age 68, and Kim Stephens, age 59, of Plymouth, Ohio.

Mr. and Mrs. Smires were both seriously injured and transported to Ohio Health Mansfield. Mr. Smires was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Mrs. Walcher was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with serious injuries. Mr. and Mrs. Stephens sustained minor injuries and were also transported to Ohio Health Mansfield. All occupants involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol and drugs of abuse are not suspected factors in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Troy Township Fire/EMS, Madison Township Fire/EMS and Morrow County EMS.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

