Lots of pie at Chesterville’s Heritage Day

This year’s Heritage Day pie auction had a lot of contestants but Stacy Waite took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the pie auction. Seen here with Athena and Tim Abraham who purchased Stacy’s first place pie. Tim was one of the judges at the event and declared the Buckeye Pie was a real winner.

Mike Schnell explains the rules to the pie eating contest to contestants Left to Right: Lindsey Grimm , Michael Pascual, David Smith and Chris Landers. Michael Pascual won the pie eating contest last year and again this year.

