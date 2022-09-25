Personal safety workshop with Former British Royal Marines Commando to be held

MARENGO — Join Terry Vaughan, body language leader, speaker, author, and former British Royal Marines Commando for an engaging four-hour Dangerous Individual Recognition Training® (D.I.R.T.) course created to engage, empower, and remove the mystery surrounding criminal acts. D.I.R.T. will help improve personal safety by mastering three areas of our lives; individual awareness, situational awareness, and environmental awareness.

As part of the Armed Women of America’s Regional Roundup conference, this workshop is open to the public and encouraged for all ages. Tickets for these eye-opening and potentially life-saving practices are available now for Sunday, October 16th from 8am to 12pm at the Cardinal Center in Marengo. For more information on the program and to register, please visit awaregionals.org/ohio/dirt.

Proceeds will benefit Armed Women of America (AWA), a 501(c) 3 non profit organization with chapters across the country where women gather regularly to learn and grow in their abilities to handle firearms safely, responsibly, and competently. AWA exists to enable women to be their own self-protectors, creating freedom, peace of mind, and confidence in themselves.