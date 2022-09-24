COLLGE NEWS

University of Findlay Welcomes New Students to Campus

FINDLAY— The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 15.

Local students include:

Allison Page, of Mount Vernon, is pursuing a degree in animal science.

Averie Rutter, of Mount Vernon, is pursuing a degree in animal science.

Morgan Wissinger, of Cardington, is pursuing a degree in animal science.

Hailey Ehret, of Fredericktown, is pursuing a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.

Faith King, of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.

Lauren Beard, of Centerburg, is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.

Lillian Corwin, of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a degree in exercise science for health professions.

Gabrielle Daniels, of Fredericktown, is pursuing a degree in exercise science for health professions.

Citalee Higgins, of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a degree in forensic biology.

Rylee Marston, of Mount Vernon, is pursuing a degree in psychology.

Gavin Whited, of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree.

SNHU Announces Summer 2022 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH— It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Jason Maleszewski of Centerburg

Kayla Hurt of Cardington

SNHU Announces Summer 2022 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Joshua Zolman of Mount Vernon

Kyle Couch of Marengo