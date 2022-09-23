MT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

August 29th

Assist – officer assisted Morrow County Deputies on US 42 regarding a suicidal man until no longer needed.

Alarm – Alarm at Meadow Drive entrance and exit. All doors and windows were secure.

August 30th

Officer had an abandoned vehicle towed from North Main Street. Suspected driver of the vehicle has multiple outstanding warrants.

Alarm – at McDonalds drive thru window. Manager advised it was a false alarm.

Missing person reported from Buckeye Lane. The person had been missing since August 26th and threatened to do physical harm to himself and his wife. Extra patrol was in the area.

Traffic – Man was cited for driving under suspension and plates of another at North Main and East Union Streets.

August 31st

The staff at the hospital reported a man asking patients for money. The officer located the man, and he denied asking people for money. Officer advised him not to ask for money.

September 1st

Assist – Officer was dispatched to assist the sheriff’s office with someone trying to break into a home in Edison. No one was found around the home or the area.

Well-being – Officer was asked to check on a homeowner on Bank Street. The officer was not able to get anyone to answer the door. He let dispatch know that he was not able to make contact and nothing appeared to be out of order.

Well-being – The United Way advised of a female sleeping on a bench at the library. They had been assisting with food and water and was attempting to find shelter for her. The officer spoke with the woman, and she advised that her shelter was not available until the weekend, and she was fine. She declined help getting back to her family out of state.

Assist – Officer was advised of a crash on E High Street and Fairway Lane. Upon his arrival, a state trooper was handling the crash, so he directed traffic until no longer needed.

September 2nd

Assist – Officer was dispatched to Edison Quick Stop to assist sheriff’s office with a call on people walking around the building. No one was around the building. Officer left once deputy arrived.

September 3rd

A caller for N Delaware Street barricaded himself in his bedroom in fear of his life due to him believing there was someone in his home trying to kill him. The officer got the man to come out of his bedroom and outside. The officer searched his home and let him know he was safe. E.M.S. transported the man to the hospital for further evaluation since he is known to be manic depressive and bi-polar.

September 5th

Traffic – man was cited for driving under suspension and license plate light while driving on St. Rt. 61.

Officer was asked to patrol the area of North Main Street for a vehicle with an out of state license plate involving a runaway juvenile. He was unable to locate the vehicle and later discovered the juvenile had been located.

September 6th

A caller advised of a loud noise outside by her garage on North Main Street. The officer patrolled the area and was unable to locate anyone near her garage.

Traffic – man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at North Main Street and West High Street.

Traffic – caller advised her vehicle was struck by another at West Marion Street and South Cherry Street.

Assist – A deputy requested K9 assistance to help locate a suicidal female with a knife in her possession. K9 Nik successfully tracked the female. She was taken in for mental evaluation.

While on patrol, an officer located an unlocked door at the bus garage. He checked the building and secured the door.

A person on Baker Street complained of someone knocking on her bedroom windows. The officer walked around the residence but was unable to locate anyone.

A caller advised of a vehicle running on West Center Street. The officer contacted the driver who stated she forgot to turn off the vehicle before going inside.

Traffic – Officer cited a man for stop sign and driving under suspension while at Westview Drive and Douglas Street. Vehicle was towed.

September 7th

Fight – A fight between to men on Main Street resulted in one man being arrested for disorderly conduct and the other man arrested for a warrant out of Marion County and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Warrant – Officer was advised that a woman with a felony warrant out of Morrow County Common Pleas Court was at Kroger. She was taken into custody.

Fight – A fight at Edison Ball Park resulted in a man being arrested and charged with aggravated menacing, discharging a firearm and disorderly conduct.

September 8th

911 Hang up – officer patrolled the area of North Main Street and Union Street and found no one in distress after a 911 hang up.

An officer was flagged down by a woman at Main Street and High Street. She stated that a child on a bike was hit by a vehicle. The driver and the child conversed and left. She didn’t know where either went.

September 9th

The sheds at the baseball fields were broken into. A green yard wagon was the only item reported missing.

A caller advised of a child sitting alone in a vehicle on South Main Street. The officer patrolled the area but could not locate a child alone in a vehicle.

September 10th

Man cited for disorderly conduct at Dollar General.

September 11th

Assist – Officer was dispatched to Lee Street to assist E.M.S. with a male overdose.

September 12th

Officer assisted a woman with a raccoon inside the heating duct of her home by setting up a live trap and an exit for the animal.

Alarm – Officer responded to an alarm at Lubrication Specialties. He was advised by an employee that she thought she had shut it off.

September 13th

Theft – Kroger staff complained of a man placing items in a trash can and they presumed he was trying to not pay for them. The officer contacted the man, who advised that he was not attempting to steal. He was informed of this department’s zero tolerance policy for theft.

Theft – A caller advised of someone going through his unlocked vehicle at South Main Street.

Mental – Officer assisted a woman of South Rich Street to Morrow County Hospital.

September 14th

Alarm – Officer responded to an alarm at McDonalds. The manager advised that it just started going off 2 hours after they started working.

While stopped at Iberia Street, the officer observed a vehicle in the parking lot strike a lamp post causing minor damage to her vehicle.

Well-being – A caller requested a well-being check on West High Street due to the woman not answering her phone all day. The officer contacted the person and she advised that her phone was not by her.