Carver set to become Mount Gilead’s new mayor

MOUNT GILEAD- In a turn of events with the seat of mayor in Mount Gilead, Donna Carver will now serve as Mayor Pro Tempore of Mount Gilead after President of Mount Gilead Village Council Emily Shaffer resigned from her position at the recent village council meeting on Monday, September 19.

During the regular meeting, Shaffer made the decision to resign as President of Council and nominated Carver to fill the position. Shaffer will remain on council, however, will no longer serve as president. Following Shaffer’s nomination of Carver, council voted with a unanimous vote, with one member (Aron Frazier) absent due to illness, to approve Carver’s nomination.

Recently, the current Mayor of Mount Gilead Jamie Brucker accepted the position as County Operations Manager. Due to his new role, Brucker made the decision to resign as mayor. According to Ohio Revised Code, the president of council then steps into that role as mayor. Brucker will step down from his position as mayor at the end of this month, where Carver will step into the position on October 1.

Listed below is Brucker’s resignation letter to council members:

To the members of Village Council,

My time as a member of council and now mayor have truly been a blessing in my life. In working together we have collectively made major strides in improving our infrastructure and adding amenities to increase the quality of life for our residents. I look forward to seeing the upgrades to the park and recreation area by the school as those projects continue.

No matter the adversity you may face as you continue your terms as a public servant, focus on the passion and the reason you chose to run for the office.

Due to my new employment, I am regretfully stepping down as mayor. Please accept this letter as my formal letter of resignation with my last day in office being Friday, September 30, 2022.

I wish you all well as you continue tackling the issues facing our community. I also look forward to working with you all on future projects in my new role with the county.

With much love for the Members of Council and our Community,

Jamie L. Brucker

Moving forward, Carver is looking forward to stepping into her new duty for the community of Mount Gilead.

“I look forward to serving our community in this new role and continuing to work with Jamie in his new role as we work towards positive changes in our village and county. As a local historian and a woman, I am humbled and honored to be the first female mayor of Mount Gilead,” Carver stated. “I will work closely with Jamie, Village Administrator Derek Allen, Fiscal Officer Cathy Davis, members of council, village employees and department leaders to ensure a smooth transition.”

Carver has served on village council for almost seven years. She will take on her new role on October 1 and will officially be sworn in as mayor at the regular village council meeting on Monday, October 3.

Donna Carver https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_Facetune_21-09-2022-13-05-36.jpg Donna Carver

Swearing in takes place Oct. 3