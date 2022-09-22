Morrow Co. Democrats present Citizenship Award

MORROW COUNTY- The Citizenship Award has been made to a Morrow County high school student by the Morrow County Democratic Party for many years.

Selection is made from applications received by the county party. Recipients this year are Mira Huey and Myles Jordan.

Huey, home schooled, is a resident of Madison Township. Her parents are Steve and Jennifer Huey.

She was active in placing flags on the graves of veterans and in marching in the Cardington Memorial Day parade. She also volunteered at local horse shows that her 4-H Club attended. She also participated in many events at local nursing homes.

She said, “Citizenship is belonging, participating and serving in your community. Membership in local clubs and churches are examples of belonging. Examples of participation include charity walks, helping your neighbors and cleaning a local park or playground, serving in your community.”

Jordan, a Highland High School graduate, plans to attend Ag College in Wooster. The son of Robin and Jeff Jordan, he has been active in the Morrow County Junior Fair Board, serving as its president, Next Generation 4-H Club and the Highland FFA. He is a past president of the Next Generation 4-H Club and was vice president of the Highland FFA 2020-2022.

“Citizenship to me is the act of being selfless. To have citizenship you must be able to help other people in time of need without care for a reward. It is going out of your way to note the world and community a better place for everyone,” stated Jordan.

Presenting the award was Susan Grundy, president of the Morrow County Democratic Party and Tamie Wilson, candidate for the U.S. Congress District 4 seat.

Each recipient received a plaque and a check. Huey was unable to be present for the award.

