‘Giddy Up & Give Back’ benefits Hospice

MORROW COUNTY- Howard Hanna JC Meyer Realtors teamed up with Hoof Hearted Brewing in Marengo to raise $2,380.76 for Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County.

It was the second “Giddy Up & Give Back” fundraiser event with all proceeds going to Hospice of Morrow County.

Hospice Team Leader Irene Roski RN said, “We always so appreciate the support of community businesses and residents.”

“We love being community based,” added Roski. “We are so blessed to have the support of Morrow County people as we care for patients and their families.”

Hospice Community Outreach Liaison Chris Willford said, “The “Giddy Up” event was great and we at Hospice of Morrow County appreciate all the work of Howard Hanna, Hoof Hearted and all those who gave baskets or contributed in any way.

Howard Hanna Broker, Cheyenne Peck said she and Howard Hanna agents reached out to many local businesses which showed their support and donated items to be used as prizes. Those attending the event could win prizes by buying tickets. There was also a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.

Hospice staff and Peck gave special thanks to Hoof Hearted Brewing and Jarrod Bichon who donated their space, time and a portion of their beer sales to Hospice. She thanked the agents in her office who “went the extra mile to make the event successful.”

Peck said a member of her own family had been a patient in Hospice of Morrow County.

“Hospice of Morrow County touches the hearts of many families and helped with the care and support of our family and friends in need,” Peck said.

Peck called it an honor to support Hospice of Morrow County and hopes the “Giddy Up & Give Back” event continues to grow every year.

2022 Giddy Up & Give Back donors and contributors listed are: Mid-Ohio Sanitation, Sherman Farms, Splatter Park, La Cabinita, Ohio Pizza and Prime, Pizza to Go, Route 229, M&A Title, Collective Goods, Books are fun, Meimer Farms, Fairway Mortgage-Dennis Reed Team, Teri Gray, Morrow County Hospital, Conni McChesney, Fairway Mortgage, Hot Shot’s Secret, Premier Boarding Kennels, Rural Restoration, Tina Kelly, Owl Creek Title, Capital Theatre, Gail Thompson, Bone Cutter Properties, Tailored Massage, 8 Sisters, The End Zone and Boondocks.

Silent Auction contributions were by: Cheyenne Peck, Laura Swihart, Beth Stauffer, Erin Kelty, Joli Eldred, and Jeff Stuttler.

Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County is an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, a not-for-profit, community based hospice. For general information: 419-946-9822. Visit their website at: www.HospiceMorrowCounty.org.

Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County staff accepted a check from the “Giddy Up & Give Back” event. From Left: Erin Kelty, Laura Swihart, Cheyenne Peck, Irene Roski, Donna Lee and Chris Willford. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_PXL_20220912_135435203_2Hospice-1-.jpg Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County staff accepted a check from the “Giddy Up & Give Back” event. From Left: Erin Kelty, Laura Swihart, Cheyenne Peck, Irene Roski, Donna Lee and Chris Willford.