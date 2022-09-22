Library board member sought

JOHNSVILLE — The Perry Cook Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees is looking for a new member. The applicant would be completing a term that ends December 31, 2023.

The Board of Trustees is the governing body of the Perry Cook Memorial Public Library, the library serving the Northmor School District. The Board sets library policies, reviews and approves the annual budget, and determines the general direction of the library.

The Board meets once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. Special meetings may be required from time to time. The Library Board position is a volunteer position.

Applications and a description of the library trustee duties and requirements are available at the library during regular business hours and on the library website: https://www.perrycooklibrary.org.

Preference will be given to applicants who live within the boundaries of the Northmor Local School District.

Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.