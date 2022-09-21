Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America, and Dorothy L. Miller sponsor county delegates to Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp

MARENGO — Hunter Dye was one of the two selected to represent Morrow County at the Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp at 4-H Camp Ohio, June 1-5, 2022.

Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America, and the Dorothy Long Miller 4-H Leadership Camp Fund sponsors the program and provides substantial camp scholarships to 4-H members nominated from each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The camp is designed to build leadership skills among participants by encouraging them to try new things without fear of failure; providing opportunities to allow them to experience personal growth; and offering the chance to learn new ideas and methods to help strengthen local 4-H programs. The Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp has been delivered every summer since 1946 and is recognized as one of the best of its kind in the nation.

The participants were chosen for the camp based on their demonstrated leadership potential.

Hunter Dye is the son of Michael and Jessica Dye of Marengo. He is a member of the Highland Achievers 4-H club, advised by Terri Foster. His projects include Dairy Cows, Dairy feeder and his John Deere Model A Tractor.

Hunter Dye