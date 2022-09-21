Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies

MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th.

MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.

Schott met with the celebration planning committee this week as plans for the open house and “Stroll down memory lane” are coming together.

The open house will be from 12-4 p.m. Events will include historical luncheons at 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 12:30 p.m. with reservations requested for the luncheons.

Local historian Stan Sipe is presenting Morrow County Hospital history at the luncheons with stories from the first day of the hospital’s open house in 1952 when 5,000 visited.

“Oh Baby” Birthday Bash with cake and refreshments will follow at 2 p.m. for individuals born at MCH.

Schott asks for information of children born at the hospital with name, date of birth and present address. The goal is to send invitations to the party for as many as possible born at MCH.

From 12-4 p.m. the community, auxiliary and retirees are invited to “Stroll through Memory Lane” with a collection of hospital memorabilia and historical timeline in Meeting Room B.

Anniversary Committee members were pleased with the response and interest in the anniversary they got at the fair booth last week. Cathy Prest suggested they get announcements out to public libraries, churches and other community gatherings this month as well as posting on Face Book.

For questions Tammy Schott can be reached at [email protected], Phone: 419-949-3089. Names, addresses and birthdates of babies born in MCH can be returned to Morrow County Hospital, Public Relations, 651 W. Marion Rd., Mount Gilead, OH 43338. You can also follow announcements on the Morrow County Hospital Face Book page.

