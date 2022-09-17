Department Senior Fair Results for Sheep from the Morrow Co. Fair

DEPARTMENT B SHEEP

CLASS 1 OXFORD

Lot 6 Oxford Ewe Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 7 Oxford Pair of Ewe and Lambs: 1st: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 666 Oxford Champion Ewe: 1st: Victoria Kovacs

CLASS 2 COLUMBIA

Lot 1 Columbia Ram, 1 yr and under two years: 1st and 2nd: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 4: Columbia Ewe 1 yr and under two years 1st and 2nd: Eugene Dumbaugh and Family

Lot 4: Columbia Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 5: Columbia Ewe Lambs: 1st and 2nd: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 7: Columbia Pair of Ewe Lambs

Lot 8: Columbia Breeder’s Flock 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 777: Columbia Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 888: Columbia Champion Ram Breed Champion 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

CLASS 3 CORRIEDALE

Lot 2: Corriedale Ram Lamb: 1st and 1nd: Scott Romine

Lot 3: Corriedale Pair of Ram Lambs firsr; Scott Romine

Lot 4; Corriedale Ewe, 1 yr and under two years: 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 5: Corrie Pair of Yearling Ewes 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 6: Corriedale Ewe Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Scott Romine

Lot 7: Corriedale Pair of Ewe Lambs1st: Scott Romine

Lot 8: Corriedale Breeder’s Flock 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 9: Corriedale Pair of 4 Lambs 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 777: Corriedale Champion Ewe

Breed Champion 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 888: Breed Champion Ram 1st: Scott Romine

CLASS 4 SHROPSHIRE

Lot 2: Shropshire Ram Lamb 1st: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 4: ‘shrop Ewe, 1 yr and under two years: 1st: Victoria Kovacs;

2nd: Sam Barnes;3rd: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 5: Shropshire Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 6: Shropshire Ewe Lamb: 1st: Victoria Kovacs; 2nd: Sam Barnes; 3rd: Victoria Kovacs; 4th: Dawson Kovacs; 5th: Coleman Stock Farm

Lot 7: Shropshire Pair of Ewe Lambs: and Lot 8: Shropshire Bredder’s Flock; 1st in both Victoria Kovacs

Lot 777: Shropshire Champion Ewe Breed Champion and Lot 888: Shropshire Champion Ram; Breed Champion Victoria Kovacs both lots

CLASS 5 SOUTHDOWN

Lot 2 Southdown Ram lamb: 1st: Cathy Davis; 2nd: Kortney Huvler; 3rd: Cathy Davis

Lot 3: Southdown Pair of Ram Lambs 1st: Cathy Davis

Lot 4: South Ewe 1 yr and under two years; 1st and 2nd: Cathy Davis 3rd and 4th: Kurtney Huvler

Lot 5: Southdown Pair of YearlingEwes: 1st: Cathy Davis; 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 6: Southdown Ewe Lamb: 1st and 3rd: Cathy Davis; 2nd and fourth Kortney Huvler

Lot 7: Southdown Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Cathy Davis; 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 8: Southdown Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Cathy Davis; 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 9: Southdown Pair of 4 lambs: 1st: Cathy Davis

Lot 777: Breed Champion: Cathy Davis:

Lot 888: Southdown Champion Ram Breed Champion; 1st: Cathy Davis

CLASS 6 CHEVOIT

Lot 6 Chevlit Ewe Lamb 1st: Victoria Kovach

Lot 777: Chevoit Champion Ewe: Breed Champion 1st: Victoria Kovachs

CLASS 7 SUFFOLK

Lot 6 Suffolk Ewe Lamb: 1st: Victoria Kovacs; 2nd and 3rd: Nathan Jennings

Lot 7: Suffolk Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Nathan Jennings

Lot 777: Suffolk Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Victoria Kovacs

CLASS 8 HAMPSHIRE

Lot 2 Hampshire Ram Lamb: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 4: Hampshire ewe 1yr and under two yrs: 1st and 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 5: Hampshire Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 6: Hampshire Ewe Lamb: 1st: Victoria Kovacs; 2nd: Isabelle Ruhl; 3rd; Wiseman Club Lambs; 4th: Kortney Huvler

Lot 7: Hampshire Pair of Ewe Lambs; 1st: Wiseman Club Lambs; 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 8: Hampshire Breeder’s Flock; 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 777: Hampshire Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Victoria Kovacs

Lot: 888: Hampshire champion Ram Breed Champion 1st: Kortney Huvler

CLASS 10 DORSET POLLED

Lot 1: Dor Pol Ram 1yr: Under two years; 1st: Josh Cass

Lot 2: Dorset Polled Ram Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 3: Dorset Polled Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 4: Dorset Polled Ewes 1 yr and under two years: 1st: and 3rd: Josh Cass; 2nd and 4th: Kortney Huvler

Lot 5: Dorset Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Josh Cass; 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 6: Dorset Polled Ewe Lamb: 1st and 3rd: Kortney Huvler; 2nd and 4th: Josh Cass

Lot 7: Dorset Polled Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler; 2nd: Josh Cass

Lot 8: Dorset Polled Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Josh Cass; 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 9: Dorset Polled Pen of 4 lambs: 1st Kortney Huvler

Lot 777: Dorser Polled Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st Josh Cass

Lot 888: Dorset Polled Champion Ram Breed Champion 1st: Kortney Huvler

CLASS 11 DORSET HORNED

Lot 2 Dorset Horned Ram Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Mike Galleher;

Lot 3: Dorset Horned Pr of Ram Lambs: 1st: Mike Galleher

Lot 4: Dor Horn Ewe 1 yr and under two yrs: 1st and 2nd: Mike Galleher

Lot 5: Dor Horn Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Mike Galleher

Lot 6: Dorset Horned Ewe Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Mike Galleher

Lot 7: Dorset Horned Pr of Ewe Lambs:`1st: Mike Galleher

Lot 8: Dorset Horned Penof four lambs: 1st: Mike Galleher

Lot 777 Dorset Horned Champion Ewe; 1st and Lot 888

Dorset Horned Champion Ram both 1st: both to Mike Galleher

CLASS 14 TUNIS

Lot 4 Tunis Ewe 1 yr and under two yrs 1st and 2nd: Dustin Smith

Lot 5: Tunis Paiar of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Dustin Smith

Lot 6: Tunis Ewe Lamb: 1st: Sam Barnes

Lot 777: Tunis Champion Ewe: 1st: Dustin Smith

CLASS 15 ALL OTHER BREEDS

Lot 4 Other Ewes 1 yr and under 2; 1st and 2nd: Coleman Stock Farm,third and fourth: Nathan Jennings

Lot 5: Other pair of yearling Ewes: 1st: Nathan Jennings

Lot 6: Other Ewe Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Nathan Jennings

Lot 7: Other Pari of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Nathan Jennings

Lot 777: Other Champion Ewe: Coleman Stock Farm

CLASS 16 CROSSBRED AND WETHER SIRES

Lot 1 Wether S & D Ram 1 yr and under 2: 1st: Lane Spitler

Lot 2: Wether S & D Ram Lamb: 1st: Farms Mattix

Lot 4: Wether S & D Ewe 1 yr and under 2: 1st and 2nd: Coleman Stock Farm; 3rd: Lane Spitler

Lot 5: Wether S & D Pr Yearling Ewes: 1st: Coleman Stock Farm

Lot 6: Wether S & D Ewe Lamb: 1st: Victoria Kovacs: 2nd: Ruhl Farm

3rd: Coleman Stock Farm; 4: Farms Mattix

Lot 7: Wether S & D Pr of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Coleman Stock Farm

Lot 9: Wether S & D pen of 4 lambs: 1st: Coleman Stock Farm

Lot 777: Wether S & D Champion Ewe: 1st: Coleman Stock Farm

Lot 888: Wether S & D Champion Ram: 1st: Farms Matrix

CLASS 17; SINGLE PRBRD OR COMM MARKET LAMG

Lot 10: Pure Bred/Comm Mkt Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Carl Johnson;

3rd: Isabelle Ruhl; 4th and 5th: Sam Barnes; 6th: Ruhl Farm

7th: Josh Cass; 8th and 9th: Kortney Huvler; 10th Ruhl Farm

Lot 777: Supreme Champ Ewe: 1st: Cathy Davis

Lot 888: Supreme Champion Ram: 1st: Victoria Kovacs