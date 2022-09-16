Tri-Rivers to host Transitions Night for Individuals with Disabilities

Tri-Rivers is hosting its first Annual 2022 Transition Night for individuals with disabilities and their families, Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30-7:30pm at the Career Center. The event, which is FREE and open to the public, will feature more than 47 representatives with informational booths focusing on Vocational, Educational and Independent Living resources.

“We had an amazing response from area agencies, educational institutions, businesses, employment services and independent living advocates,” said Jamie Bando, Tri-Rivers Vocational Special Education Coordinator. “There will be so much information and guidance providing at this event. It is truly a gathering of tremendous resources all in one place. We hope families will take advantage of it.”

Bando said there will be two breakout sessions that evening covering important topics. At 6pm Lars Olsen from Alluvial Private Wealth will present on the topics of Guardianship, Social Security, and Estate Planning. A 6:30pm Jen Montag, from Marion Technical College, will discuss Accommodations in College (Disability Services).

The more booths participants visit, the more chances they get to win amazing door prizes—a Spa Experience at TRCC’s Total Reflections Saon, a Picnic Table Built by TRCC’s Construction Trades, Season Pass to “Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights,” a Diaper Bag of Goodies, a Car Wash-n-Wax by TRCC’s Auto Tech, a Wooden Bench by TRCC’s Construction Trades, a Lavender Plant from TRCC’s C.E.I., an OSU Gift Basket, a MTC Gift Basket, additional Gifts Cards, and More!!!

The more than 40 booths at the event include:

Local Businesses

• Advanced Auto

• Cummins Facilities

• Fahey Bank

Employment Services

• Goodwill Industries

• ViaQuest Employment Services

• Deedra Olney: Lifebuilders

• The Marion County Department

of Job & Family Services and

OhioMeansJobs.

• Opportunities for Ohioans with

Disabilities (OOD)

• Capabilities

• Ohio Health

• NEWSFORCE 24/7

Education

• Columbus State Community College

• Mount St. Joseph University

• Muskingum University Plus Program

• Marion Technical College

• The Ohio State University—Marion Campus Disability Services

• University of Cincinnati —Transition and Access Program (TAP)

• Ohio Wesleyan University

Disability Services

• Rhodes State College

• University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH)

• Ohio Northern University

Educational Services

• Tri-Rivers Career Center—

Project SEARCH

• ACE!—Autism College Experience

• The Ohio State University

Nisonger Center

• TOPS—Transitions Options in Post Secondary Settings OSU Nisonger

• TRCC Adult Ed

Community Services

• Aspirations/Nisonger Center

• Morrow County Board of

Developmental Disabilities

• Ohio Coalition for the Education

of Children with Disabilities

• Marion County Board of

Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD)

• Alluvial Private Wealth

• Guardianship

• Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity

• Heartbeat of Morrow County

• Molina Healthcare

• OhioKan

• Salvation Army

• Center Street Clinic

• Ohio Guidestone

• Morrow Family Health Center

• Stable Accounts

• Stockhands Horses for Healing

• Ohio Heartland Community Action

Social & Recreational

• Adaptive Sports Connection

• Recreation Unlimited

• Next Chapter Book Club

• Wings of an Angel

• YWCA- of Northwest Ohio Mansfield

The event is co-sponsored by these schools: Elgin, Marion Harding, Pleasant, River Valley, Ridgedale, North Union, Mt. Gilead, Cardington and Highland.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Mrs. Bando at 740-389-8581 or [email protected]