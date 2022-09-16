Fair awards presented

MORROW COUNTY- A government entity and a long time supporter of the Morrow County Fair were recognized for their contributions during a ceremony held Tuesday, August 30, in the Junior Fair Building.

Amanda Bush, a member of the Morrow County Senior Fair Board, announced the recognition of the Morrow County Commissioners and of Bill Hershner.

Some of the support from the commissioners include the paving of the drive race track and key drive areas by a local (Mid Ohio Paving ) company, removal of two buildings in poor condition and painting of the county engineer’s building. Grant applications have been submitted to remove the old dining hall and the old dog shelter. With the already completed improvements plus the two buildings to be demolished by next fair, these improvements include more than a $100,000 investment into the Morrow County Fairgrounds by the Morrow County Commissioners.

Commissioners are Tim Abraham, Tim Siegfried and Tom Whiston.

Hershner has been involved with the Morrow County Fair for 80 years. His service began in 1940 when he served on the Junior Fair board and later the Senior Fair Board as an advisor and exhibitor. He was the first president of the Johnsville Jolly Farmers and Farmerettes in 1947 and then served as an advisor, “currently surviving his 63rd year.”

He is a military veteran and returned to resume his 4-H advisory work. During his career he has mentored approximately 675 young people through 4-H. He is also a founding member of the building fund committee.

An engraved plaque was awarded to each of the recipients. Commissioner Tom Whiston was unable to be present.

Assisting Bush was Senior Fair Board member Dale Huvler.

