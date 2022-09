MORROW COUNTY- The Williamsport Grange # 1815 recently made a $100 donation to the Morrow County Food Pantry as a community service project. Grange President Donna Carver presented the donation to board members Mike Schnell and Brenda Harden along with volunteer Sue Beck.

Harden and Schnell expressed their thanks for the donation. “With Christmas coming every penny counts,” said Harden

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_Food-pantry-donation.jpg