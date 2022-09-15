Domestic Food Results from the Morrow Co. Fair

Class 17 Honey 100% Bee Products

Lot 112: Best (2) 1 lb extracted lt amber:1st: Sherry White

Lot 113: Best (2) 1 lb extracted med Amber 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake; 3rd: William Drake

Lot 114: Best (2 lb)) extracted Drk Amber: 1st: Bill Drake; 2nd: Angie Drake; 3rd: William Drake

Lot 115: Best 1 lb Bees Wax clarified

1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake; 3rd: William Drake

Lot 120: Best Display Home made Bee Products

1st: Megan Drake; 2nd; William Drake

Lot 121: Chunk Comb [email protected] wide mouth jar: 1st: Megan Drake

Lot 123: Best Queen Photo: 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: William Drake; 3rd: Bill Drake

Lot 124: Best Brood Photo: 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake; 3rd: William Drake

Lot 125: 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake; 3rd: William Drake;

BEST OF CLASS; AND BEST OF SHOW: Sherry White

RESERVE BEST OF SHOW: Angie Drake