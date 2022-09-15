Domestic Food Results from the Morrow Co. Fair

Class 17 Honey 100% Bee Products
Lot 112: Best (2) 1 lb extracted lt amber:1st: Sherry White
Lot 113: Best (2) 1 lb extracted med Amber 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake; 3rd: William Drake
Lot 114: Best (2 lb)) extracted Drk Amber: 1st: Bill Drake; 2nd: Angie Drake; 3rd: William Drake
Lot 115: Best 1 lb Bees Wax clarified
1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake; 3rd: William Drake
Lot 120: Best Display Home made Bee Products
1st: Megan Drake; 2nd; William Drake
Lot 121: Chunk Comb [email protected] wide mouth jar: 1st: Megan Drake
Lot 123: Best Queen Photo: 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: William Drake; 3rd: Bill Drake
Lot 124: Best Brood Photo: 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake; 3rd: William Drake
Lot 125: 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake; 3rd: William Drake;
BEST OF CLASS; AND BEST OF SHOW: Sherry White
RESERVE BEST OF SHOW: Angie Drake