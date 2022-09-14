DAIRY CATTLE RESULTS FROM THE MORROW CO. FAIR

DEPARTMENT G DAIRY CATTLE
CLASS 2 BROWN SWISS
Lot 2: Br Swiss Intermed Heifer Calf:
Lot 3: Br Swiss Senior Heifer Calf
Lot 777 Champion Brown Swiss
Winner in all three lots: R. Style
CLASS 4 HOLSTEIN
Lot 2 Holstein Intermed Heifer Calf: 1st: R Style
Lot 3: Holstein Senior Heifer Calf: 1st: R Style; 2nd: Dye family
Lot 888: Champion Holstein: 1st: R-\Style
CLASS 5 JERSEY
Lot 1 Jersey Junior Heifer Calf: 1st: Makayla Rhea; 2nd: Abby Leonhard;
3rd: Brenna Leonhard; 4th: Lance Rhea
Lot 3: Jersey Senior Heifer Calf: 1st and 2nd: Chamberlain Family
Lot 5: Jersey Junior Yearling: 1st: Spring Valley Dairy Farm
Lot 7: Jersey Senior Yearling: 1st and 2nd: Chamberlain Family
Lot 8: Jersey Dry Cow: 1st and 2nd: Chamberlain Family; 3rd: Dye Family
Lot 13: Jersey Aged Cow: 1st: Dye Family
Lot 15: Jersey Dam and Daughter:: 1st and 2nd: Chamberlain Family;
Lot 16: Jersey Best Three Females: 1st: Chamberlain Family
Lot 666: Jr. Champion Jersey: 1st: Spring Valley Dairy Farm
Lot 777: Sr. Champion Jersey: and Lot 888: Champion Jersey
1st in both lots: The Dye Family
CLASS 7 CROSS OR NON-REGISTER
Lot 1: Cross Jr. Heifer Calf and Lot 2: Cross Inter Heifer Calf; 1st in both
Spring Valley Dairy Farm
Lot 5 Cross Jr. Yearling: 1st: Jed Adams
Lot 9: Cross Jr 2 yr old: 1st: Levi L:eonhard; 2nd: Abby Leonhard
Lot 11: Cruss 3 yr old Cow: 1st: Elizabeth Leonhard;
Lot 12: Cross 4 yr old cow: 1st: Jed Adams
Lot 13; Cross Aged Cow: 1st: Lydia Leonhard;
Lot 15: Cross Dam and Daughtera: 1st: Lydia Leonhard; 2nd: Jed Adams
Lot 16: Cross Best 3 Females: 1st: Levi Leonhard;
Lot 666: Jr. Champion Cross: 1st: Spring Valley Dairy Farm
Lot 777: Sr Champion Cross: 1st: Elizabeth Leonhard
Lot 888: Cross Champion; 1st: Elizabeth Leonhard;
Lot 999: Supreme Champion; 1st: Dye Family