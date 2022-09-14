DAIRY CATTLE RESULTS FROM THE MORROW CO. FAIR

DEPARTMENT G DAIRY CATTLE

CLASS 2 BROWN SWISS

Lot 2: Br Swiss Intermed Heifer Calf:

Lot 3: Br Swiss Senior Heifer Calf

Lot 777 Champion Brown Swiss

Winner in all three lots: R. Style

CLASS 4 HOLSTEIN

Lot 2 Holstein Intermed Heifer Calf: 1st: R Style

Lot 3: Holstein Senior Heifer Calf: 1st: R Style; 2nd: Dye family

Lot 888: Champion Holstein: 1st: R-\Style

CLASS 5 JERSEY

Lot 1 Jersey Junior Heifer Calf: 1st: Makayla Rhea; 2nd: Abby Leonhard;

3rd: Brenna Leonhard; 4th: Lance Rhea

Lot 3: Jersey Senior Heifer Calf: 1st and 2nd: Chamberlain Family

Lot 5: Jersey Junior Yearling: 1st: Spring Valley Dairy Farm

Lot 7: Jersey Senior Yearling: 1st and 2nd: Chamberlain Family

Lot 8: Jersey Dry Cow: 1st and 2nd: Chamberlain Family; 3rd: Dye Family

Lot 13: Jersey Aged Cow: 1st: Dye Family

Lot 15: Jersey Dam and Daughter:: 1st and 2nd: Chamberlain Family;

Lot 16: Jersey Best Three Females: 1st: Chamberlain Family

Lot 666: Jr. Champion Jersey: 1st: Spring Valley Dairy Farm

Lot 777: Sr. Champion Jersey: and Lot 888: Champion Jersey

1st in both lots: The Dye Family

CLASS 7 CROSS OR NON-REGISTER

Lot 1: Cross Jr. Heifer Calf and Lot 2: Cross Inter Heifer Calf; 1st in both

Spring Valley Dairy Farm

Lot 5 Cross Jr. Yearling: 1st: Jed Adams

Lot 9: Cross Jr 2 yr old: 1st: Levi L:eonhard; 2nd: Abby Leonhard

Lot 11: Cruss 3 yr old Cow: 1st: Elizabeth Leonhard;

Lot 12: Cross 4 yr old cow: 1st: Jed Adams

Lot 13; Cross Aged Cow: 1st: Lydia Leonhard;

Lot 15: Cross Dam and Daughtera: 1st: Lydia Leonhard; 2nd: Jed Adams

Lot 16: Cross Best 3 Females: 1st: Levi Leonhard;

Lot 666: Jr. Champion Cross: 1st: Spring Valley Dairy Farm

Lot 777: Sr Champion Cross: 1st: Elizabeth Leonhard

Lot 888: Cross Champion; 1st: Elizabeth Leonhard;

Lot 999: Supreme Champion; 1st: Dye Family