Smith’s Country Corner open for business

MORROW COUNTY/GALION- On a late summer weekend, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the opening of Smith’s Country Corner on Sept. 10.

Galion natives Zak and Emily Smith are the new pick-your-own-pumpkin patch’s owners.

The military veterans — U.S. Marine Corps for him, U.S. Navy for her — both attended Northmor High School.

Located only a half-dozen miles south of Uptowne Galion, and 9 miles north of Mount Gilead, Smith’s specializes in large pumpkins, and offers carving and novelty pumpkins, Indian corn, a sunflower patch, and much more.

“This year is about getting the community involved and making it fun for locals who drive by,” Zak explained. “We will be expanding during the next couple years.”

Emily said they plan to grow more activities and expand each autumn.

The couple learned about the industry from a family friend, considered a pumpkin guru, who worked in the business the last 40 years. The Smith’s have lived on their current property about a year and the connected farm for seven years prior.

“The local community stepped up and helped us recently,” Smith also mentioned. “We want to especially thank the local farmers.”

The timing was additionally special as the couple welcomed their first child, Aaron, on Aug. 26

Morrow County Chamber Executive Director Angela Powell, who marked a year in the role earlier this month, organized the Saturday ribbon-cutting event.

“We welcome the Smith’s to the community and wish them best,” she added.

Next year, Smith’s Country Corner will move slightly north, to the actual corner of County Road 57 and State Route 61.

Smith's Country Corner opened to the public on Saturday, Sept. 10. Surrounded by family and friends, Zak and Emily Smith officially open Smith's Country Corner for the season on Sept. 10.