Friends, food and 4-H are fair favorites

MORROW COUNTY- Friends could be seen meeting, greeting, hugging and enjoying food together this week at the 172nd Morrow County Fair.

The real stars of the Morrow County Fair have always been 4-H kids and their projects. This year the youth building had exhibits from 35 4-H clubs in the county representing hundreds of children and youth. There were also exhibits from four FFA Chapters and schools in the county.

Perennial project favorites are the animal shows featuring creatures from the biggest draft horses and beef cattle to the sheep, goats, chickens and tiniest rabbits.

The 4-H horse barn and horse shows are always on the must-see list for most fair goers. Food Fun Day and the Dog Show are always popular on Thursday.

4-H starred in activities every day with the King and Queen Presentation, 4-H Dance and Rabbit show on Tuesday. Beef, pork, sheep and horse competitions followed throughout the week.

Marcia Lawyer said she and her husband, John, enjoyed watching grandchildren almost every day in beef and rabbit shows.

No one starves at the fair. There was plenty of variety with the pork and beef producers’ sandwiches, a lamb potluck picnic and the dairy trailer with ice cream and milkshakes. There was even a Gyro stand to represent an international choice.

Everyone has their favorite fair food. With my husband Allen and many of our friends, it’s a sausage, pepper and onion sandwich followed by an apple dumpling or blueberry cobbler.

For me, it’s the roast lamb sandwiches at the sheep breeders’ picnic. Then just give me a big cup of French fries and some lemonade.

Of course for kids, gathering give-a-ways from the commercial buildings and businesses along with rides in the amusement area are always the most fun.

There are loads of activities with Bingo for seniors, harness racing, rodeo show, along with music from local singers and bands. Rough truck and tractor pulls always draw a crowd on Friday and Saturday night.

Sentinel writer Evelyn Long has covered the Morrow County Fair since Governor Rhodes visited in 1981. She’s quite sure Governor Mike DeWine who stopped by Tuesday is the only Governor to visit since then. Former governor, John Kasich visited the fair, but he was a representative at the time.

The Morrow County Fair is the place to be in in Morrow County the last week of August. Even the Capitol Theatre shut down for fair week. This enthusiasm for our fair shows we honor and love our families and children, our farms and 4-H.

Even the "Royalty" show animals at the fair. From left Haily Jennings, Jr. Princess Avery Jennings, Lane Spitler, Grant Jennings and Sam Barnes behind Grant. Delaney Ostrom keeps her eye on the judge as she shows in the beef feeder category.

172nd Morrow County Fair began in 1850