Farm Products Winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

CLASS 1 WHEAT

Lot 1 Wheat any variety: Quart Jar Labeled; 1st: Farms Sayers

CLASS 2 CORN

Lot 2 Any Hybrid Corn (Quart labeled):

1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Pearce Farms 3rd: Farms Sayers

CLASS 5 HAY TWO SHEAVES

Lot 6: Clover: 1st: Marcia Wenger

Lot 8 Mixed: 1st: Dye Family; 2nd: Mike Clapper

CLASS 6 SOYBEANS

Lot 5: Any variety: 1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Farms Sayers

CLASS 7 SWEET CORN SIX EARS

Lot 11 Any yellow variety: 1st: Leila Lohr; 2nd: Levi Leonhard

CLASS 8 POTATOES PLATE OF FIVE

Lot 17: White any other variety: 1st: Leila Lohr; 2nd: Levi Leonhard

CLASS 9 SWEET POTATOES PLATE OF FIVE

Lot 18 \any variety: 1st: Bralkili Farms

CLASS 11 1 1/2 INCH Stem Beets

Lot 26: Madison Standley

CLASS 14: ONIONS PLATE OF FIVE

Lot 33: White: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Levi Leonhard

Lot 35 Yellow (Large) 1st: William Drake

Lot 36 Red (Large) 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Madison Standley

Lot 37: Red (Small) 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Maggie Clark

Lot 38: Roma Tomatoes: 1st: Bralkill Farms; 2nd: William Drake

CLASS 16 TOMATOES PLATE OF FIVE

Lot 39 Yellow (Cherry or Pear)

1st: Rosa Dreis

Lot 40: Red (Cherry)

1st: William Drake; 2nd: Julie Kiesel

CLASS 17 BEANS 12 PODS ON A PLATE

Lot 42 Green String in a Pod

1st: William Drake; 2nd: Jul Kiesel

CLASS 20 MISC AMOUNT SPECIFIED

Lot 50: Celery 1st: Bralkilll Farms

Lot 52: Broccoli: 1st: Levi Leonhard; 2nd: William Drake

Lot 53: Cucumbers: 1st: Sondra Carey

Lot 57: Brussels Sprouts: 1st: Pearce Farms

Lot 58: Eggplant: 1st: Jessica Scott; 2nd: William Drake

Lot 69: Hot Peppers 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Looker Farms

Lot 61: Sweet Banana Peppers: 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Madison Standley

Lot 63: Sweet Peppers Mangos 1st: Leile Lohr; 2nd: Bralkill Farms

Lot 63: Sunflower Head: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Jan Johnson

Lot 64: Any Named Veg Not Listed: 1st: Linda Sherman

CLASS 21 PUMPKINS ONE OF EACH

Lot 65: Pie: 1st: Julie Kiesel;

Lot 66: Field any variety: 1st: Dean \redmond; 2nd: Laura Reeve

CLASS 22 SQUASH ONE EACH

Lot 70: Buernut: 1st: William Drake;

Lot 71: Zucchini: 1st: Madison Standley; 2nd: Linda \sherman

Lot 72: Any Other Variety: 1st: Bralkili Farms

CLASS 23 LARGEST VEGETABLE

Lot 73: Tallest Stalk of Field Corn; 1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Levi Leonhard

Lot 74: Longest Ear of Corn: 1st: Trainer kids; 2nd: Payton Shaffer

third: Lydia Shaffer

Lot 75: Tallest Soybean Plant: 1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Karen Shaffer;

Lot 76: Soybean Plant w Most Pod: 1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Payton Shaffer

Lot 77: \|Tallest Sunflower (incl Stalk) 1st: Jan Johnson

Lot 78: Heaviest \tomato: 1st: Vicki Kermin

Lot 79: Heaviest Head of Cabbage: 1st: Pearce Farms

Lot 80: Heaviest Squash (soft stem): Dean Redmond

Lot 81: Heaviest Pumpkin Hard stem: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Dean Redmond; 3rd: Amelia Newson

CLASS 24: 5 GOURDS

Lot 82: Display of Gourds: 1st: Megan Beck

CLASS 25 VEGETABLE DISPLAY

Lot 83: Vegetable Display: 1st: Linda L. Myers

CLASS 26: GARDEN SCARECROW

Lot 85: Scarecrow Junior; 1st: Jessica Scott; 2nd: Julie Kiesel

Lot 85: Scarecrow – Senior: 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Jan Johnson

CLASS 27: VEGETABLE PERSON CONTEST

Lot 86: Vegetable Person – junior 1st: Jessica Scott; 2nd: Kaleigh Thoman

Lot 67: Vegetable Person – senior: 1st: Ann ARtrip; 2nd: Megan Drake

CLASS 28: VEGETABLE ANIMAL CONTEST

Lot 88: Vegetable Animal Junior: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Jeremiah Anderson

Lot 69: Vegetable Animal – Senior: 1st: Sondra Carey; 2nd: Leigh Thoman

Lot 90: Seed Art- Junior: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Madison Thomas

Lot 81: Seed Art- Senior: 1st: Rose Dreis 2nd: Sondra Carey

CLASS 36 WATERMELONS

Lot 111 Round Dark; 1st: Sondra Carey;

Lot 113: Any Other, Looj Dark, Round St 1st: Bralkili Farms