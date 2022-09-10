Farm Products Winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

CLASS 1 WHEAT
Lot 1 Wheat any variety: Quart Jar Labeled; 1st: Farms Sayers
CLASS 2 CORN
Lot 2 Any Hybrid Corn (Quart labeled):
1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Pearce Farms 3rd: Farms Sayers
CLASS 5 HAY TWO SHEAVES
Lot 6: Clover: 1st: Marcia Wenger
Lot 8 Mixed: 1st: Dye Family; 2nd: Mike Clapper
CLASS 6 SOYBEANS
Lot 5: Any variety: 1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Farms Sayers
CLASS 7 SWEET CORN SIX EARS
Lot 11 Any yellow variety: 1st: Leila Lohr; 2nd: Levi Leonhard
CLASS 8 POTATOES PLATE OF FIVE
Lot 17: White any other variety: 1st: Leila Lohr; 2nd: Levi Leonhard
CLASS 9 SWEET POTATOES PLATE OF FIVE
Lot 18 \any variety: 1st: Bralkili Farms
CLASS 11 1 1/2 INCH Stem Beets
Lot 26: Madison Standley
CLASS 14: ONIONS PLATE OF FIVE
Lot 33: White: 1st: Julie Kiesel; 2nd: Levi Leonhard
Lot 35 Yellow (Large) 1st: William Drake
Lot 36 Red (Large) 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Madison Standley
Lot 37: Red (Small) 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Maggie Clark
Lot 38: Roma Tomatoes: 1st: Bralkill Farms; 2nd: William Drake
CLASS 16 TOMATOES PLATE OF FIVE
Lot 39 Yellow (Cherry or Pear)
1st: Rosa Dreis
Lot 40: Red (Cherry)
1st: William Drake; 2nd: Julie Kiesel
CLASS 17 BEANS 12 PODS ON A PLATE
Lot 42 Green String in a Pod
1st: William Drake; 2nd: Jul Kiesel
CLASS 20 MISC AMOUNT SPECIFIED
Lot 50: Celery 1st: Bralkilll Farms
Lot 52: Broccoli: 1st: Levi Leonhard; 2nd: William Drake
Lot 53: Cucumbers: 1st: Sondra Carey
Lot 57: Brussels Sprouts: 1st: Pearce Farms
Lot 58: Eggplant: 1st: Jessica Scott; 2nd: William Drake
Lot 69: Hot Peppers 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Looker Farms
Lot 61: Sweet Banana Peppers: 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Madison Standley
Lot 63: Sweet Peppers Mangos 1st: Leile Lohr; 2nd: Bralkill Farms
Lot 63: Sunflower Head: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Jan Johnson
Lot 64: Any Named Veg Not Listed: 1st: Linda Sherman
CLASS 21 PUMPKINS ONE OF EACH
Lot 65: Pie: 1st: Julie Kiesel;
Lot 66: Field any variety: 1st: Dean \redmond; 2nd: Laura Reeve
CLASS 22 SQUASH ONE EACH
Lot 70: Buernut: 1st: William Drake;
Lot 71: Zucchini: 1st: Madison Standley; 2nd: Linda \sherman
Lot 72: Any Other Variety: 1st: Bralkili Farms
CLASS 23 LARGEST VEGETABLE
Lot 73: Tallest Stalk of Field Corn; 1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Levi Leonhard
Lot 74: Longest Ear of Corn: 1st: Trainer kids; 2nd: Payton Shaffer
third: Lydia Shaffer
Lot 75: Tallest Soybean Plant: 1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Karen Shaffer;
Lot 76: Soybean Plant w Most Pod: 1st: Trainer Kids; 2nd: Payton Shaffer
Lot 77: \|Tallest Sunflower (incl Stalk) 1st: Jan Johnson
Lot 78: Heaviest \tomato: 1st: Vicki Kermin
Lot 79: Heaviest Head of Cabbage: 1st: Pearce Farms
Lot 80: Heaviest Squash (soft stem): Dean Redmond
Lot 81: Heaviest Pumpkin Hard stem: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Dean Redmond; 3rd: Amelia Newson
CLASS 24: 5 GOURDS
Lot 82: Display of Gourds: 1st: Megan Beck
CLASS 25 VEGETABLE DISPLAY
Lot 83: Vegetable Display: 1st: Linda L. Myers
CLASS 26: GARDEN SCARECROW
Lot 85: Scarecrow Junior; 1st: Jessica Scott; 2nd: Julie Kiesel
Lot 85: Scarecrow – Senior: 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Jan Johnson
CLASS 27: VEGETABLE PERSON CONTEST
Lot 86: Vegetable Person – junior 1st: Jessica Scott; 2nd: Kaleigh Thoman
Lot 67: Vegetable Person – senior: 1st: Ann ARtrip; 2nd: Megan Drake
CLASS 28: VEGETABLE ANIMAL CONTEST
Lot 88: Vegetable Animal Junior: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Jeremiah Anderson
Lot 69: Vegetable Animal – Senior: 1st: Sondra Carey; 2nd: Leigh Thoman
Lot 90: Seed Art- Junior: 1st: Jagger Family; 2nd: Madison Thomas
Lot 81: Seed Art- Senior: 1st: Rose Dreis 2nd: Sondra Carey
CLASS 36 WATERMELONS
Lot 111 Round Dark; 1st: Sondra Carey;
Lot 113: Any Other, Looj Dark, Round St 1st: Bralkili Farms