Salt Aethstetics makes a home in Mt. Gilead

MORROW COUNTY- There was a great crowd on Sunday, August 28 to support the new business with a special ribbon cutting ceremony including Mt. Gilead Mayor, Jamie Brucker, and Chamber President, Erin Kelty. The business is called Salt Aethstetics and is owned by Morrow County native, Ashlee Barnum. She opened her doors April 1st of this year. ESX Beauty also rents a space in the studio, that business is owned by Elaina Supplee. Their websites are www.salt-aesthetics.com and esxbeauty.com.

